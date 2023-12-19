The Kansas City store sells Taylor Swift sweatshirts

A Kansas City company found itself in the spotlight after an online order for five Chiefs jerseys turned out to be intended for Taylor Swift. Westside Storey recently received an order that caught the attention of the store team. It piqued their curiosity and led them to believe it was intended for the music icon, who is dating Travis Kelce, the store’s social media manager, and documented the operation on TikTok. Katcho, who is also a Taylor Swift fan, decided to add a personal touch to the shipment. She hand-made a beanie bearing the number 87 and included it in the order, hoping it would reach the star. “I put it there because I’m a fan,” Katcho shared. What they didn’t believe was that the past two weekends saw Taylor Swift and some of her friends wearing sweatshirts from the West Side Storey. The biggest surprise came during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, where Swift wore the custom hat. “I said, ‘There’s no way this is what she made,'” Catcho said. “The little hat was over. I kind of passed out. I don’t really remember what happened, but yeah, it was crazy.” Since the unexpected connection, business for Kacho and store owner Chris Harrington has skyrocketed. “We send packages all over the world. It’s not even regional or just America. It’s global. We send packages all over the world,” Harrington said.

