December 19, 2023

AEW star CJ Perry (Fka WWE’s Lana) undergoes surgery to treat a spreading infection

Roxanne Bacchus December 19, 2023 2 min read
AEW

AEW star CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, shared an update on her finger injury that required a hospital visit.

in New update on social mediaPerry revealed that the infection on her finger has worsened and will now require surgery. She asked everyone to keep her in their thoughts.

“I was in the emergency room and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I will be having surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all,” Perry said.

A few days ago, she revealed that her middle finger was swollen after suffering from an infection that spread to her arm as well. Perry stated in her last update that she was in the emergency room for more than 50 hours.

The former WWE star was announced to be in the corner of her new client, Andrade el Idolo in his first CMLL appearance since 2015, but an injury kept her from traveling to Mexico. She also missed the next night’s “AEW Collision” show where Andrade faced another former WWE star, Claudio Castagnoli, in the Continental Classic. The Mexican star lost the match, his first defeat in the tournament, but still shares the top spot in the Blue League alongside Bryan Danielson.

Perry, who joined AEW in September, became Andrade’s manager in November and has accompanied the former NXT champion to the ring ever since, although her real-life husband, Miro, has also been part of the promotion. Miro and Andrade have not faced off since joining AEW, but a potential feud is looming as the former announced on AEW TV that he will target Andrade after the conclusion of the Continental Classic.

