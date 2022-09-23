Los Angeles news anchor Mark Meester fired after KTLA summons – Deadline

Mark Master has been kicked out of Los Angeles TV KTLA days after commenting For publicly calling out his superiors for the way they treated the host Lynette Romeroleave.

according to Los Angeles TimesKTLA General Manager Janene Drafs announced during a newsroom meeting that Mester had been fired. the local KTLA newscaster page It is now redirecting to a page from the news team where Mester is also no longer listed.

Last week, Sam Rubin went on air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that longtime news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station.

“After nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move from anchoring our morning news to the weekend,” Robin read. “KTLA management had hoped she would stay here for her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette decided to move on to another opportunity elsewhere.”

Romero could not say goodbye to viewers and there was no farewell video package in her honor, which infuriated many of her loyalists.

After nearly 24 years at KTLA, Lynette Romero decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but good luck in the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/dnjrhCItSs – KTLA (KTLA) September 14, 2022

Meester, who co-hosted the newscast with Romero, appeared on air to give her friend a proper farewell and wish her well in her new business opportunity and called out KTLA for the way the announcement was handled.

“What viewers experienced was rude, it was rough, it didn’t fit, and we’re so sorry,” Meester said. “I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because I love you so much Lynette. You really are my best friend. You don’t deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

Mister will be later suspended from his duties With KTLA later making the decision to cut ties with him.