September 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Los Angeles news anchor Mark Meester fired after KTLA summons - Deadline

Los Angeles news anchor Mark Meester fired after KTLA summons – Deadline

Roxanne Bacchus September 23, 2022 2 min read

Mark Master has been kicked out of Los Angeles TV KTLA days after commenting For publicly calling out his superiors for the way they treated the host Lynette Romeroleave.

according to Los Angeles TimesKTLA General Manager Janene Drafs announced during a newsroom meeting that Mester had been fired. the local KTLA newscaster page It is now redirecting to a page from the news team where Mester is also no longer listed.

Last week, Sam Rubin went on air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that longtime news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station.

“After nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move from anchoring our morning news to the weekend,” Robin read. “KTLA management had hoped she would stay here for her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette decided to move on to another opportunity elsewhere.”

Romero could not say goodbye to viewers and there was no farewell video package in her honor, which infuriated many of her loyalists.

Meester, who co-hosted the newscast with Romero, appeared on air to give her friend a proper farewell and wish her well in her new business opportunity and called out KTLA for the way the announcement was handled.

“What viewers experienced was rude, it was rough, it didn’t fit, and we’re so sorry,” Meester said. “I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because I love you so much Lynette. You really are my best friend. You don’t deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

See also  Love horoscope for Sunday 6 March 2022

Mister will be later suspended from his duties With KTLA later making the decision to cut ties with him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Ye opens up about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, parenting, Donda Academy, and more

September 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Olivia Wilde addresses Harry Styles, Chris Pine Spit-Gate – The Hollywood Reporter

September 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans campaigns for the lead actress Oscar

September 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Los Angeles news anchor Mark Meester fired after KTLA summons – Deadline

September 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Volcano eruption in Tonga could temporarily raise global temperature

September 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Aaron Judge misses 61 by a few feet, Yankees clinch playoff berth in home-and-away win over Red Sox

September 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Solium Infernum is a grand strategy game for PC that is set in Hell

September 23, 2022 Len Houle