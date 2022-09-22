Ye opens up about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, parenting, Donda Academy, and more

you He said he had a “new respect” for his ex-wife Kim kardashian And I’m saddened that she has caused tension in the relationship since Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress I caused, even in my frustration, because God is calling me to be stronger,” said Yi, recording artist and entrepreneur formerly known as Kanye West. An exclusive morning interview aired Thursday on Good Morning America. “I need this person to be as less stressed and as better, sane, and calm as possible so that they can raise these kids at the end of the day.”

In a wide-ranging interview that covered Donda Academy, a school he started in California, for his plans to run again for the presidency, Yi has repeatedly returned to the responsibility he takes as a celebrity and his insistence that he have a say in the future of the four sons of the reality TV star and global social networks.

He said, “As a father and a Christian. I have the right to have a say in what my children wear, what they see, and what they eat.” “I have a platform where I can say what not many parents can say out loud.”

Watch more on ABC News Live tonight at 7 p.m. ET and tonight on “Nightline.”“A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting,” a half-hour special on ABC News Live, airs at 8:30 p.m. ET and later airs on Hulu.

His relationship with his children

Yi said he “absolutely” wanted his children to attend Donda Academy, a “evangelical school” he established after Donda West, his late mother who headed the Department of English, Communication, Media Arts, and Theater at Chicago State University on Chicago’s South Side. . She passed away in 2007.

“I’m their father. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not just about women. Like men they have a choice too. Men’s voices matter,” he said. See also The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show: Meet Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and the rest of the year's performers

The private school, which Yi said was originally called Yeezy Christian Academy, is located in Simi Valley, California. According to the school websiteThe Academy’s mission is to help students “learn the basics, grow in their faith, and experience two enriching classes.”

Yi said the school provides “children with the practical tools they need in a post-iPhone world.” He said the school is in its third year and has 82 students enrolled.

“Many schools have been set up to prepare children for industries that are no longer important,” he said, noting that the school’s focus areas are “practical skills” such as engineering, computer programming and agriculture. He added that the school has teachers who focus on specific areas and can “actually turn your kids into geniuses like themselves”.

He added, “And if your children are geniuses… they advance by three degrees.”

Yi told ABC News that he hired a basketball coach to help improve his skills northHis 9-year-old daughter. He also helps train North “every morning,” he said. Yi added that the effort has shown exciting results. He said, “I trained every day and really stuck with it. And when she came back, she had confidence.”

Get out of the gap

Ye, who created the fashion brand Yeezy, also addressed Dissolution of his partnership with GAP. Last week, Ye sent Gap a letter ending the 10-year partnership, saying the clothing retailer had breached his contract to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing collection. Yi said he plans to open his own line of stores simply called YZY.

Mark Breitbard, Gap’s president and chief brand chief, said the company and West are “incompatible” in how they work together, according to a memo sent to employees and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. “Simply put… while we share a vision, how we work together to achieve that vision is incompatible,” Breitbard wrote, according to the newspaper. See also Valery Gergiev, an ally of Putin, was removed from the position of command chief in Munich

It was kind of ignorant of the sound of something I was involved in creating.

In addition to criticizing Gap, Yi recently criticized Adidas, the retailer that carries his clothing. Ye has been with the athletic brand since announcing their partnership in 2016, but took a swipe at Adidas when the brand released the Adilette 22 sandals, which resembled Yezy Yeezy slides. They called their shoes “Fake Yeezy”.

“It was kind of ignorant of the sound of something I co-created. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap,” Yi said.

“That means I was there for a certain agenda, not for Yeezy Gap to be all she could be, or this dream I had about what the Gap could be,” he said. “It’s time for me to make my own thing.”

Adidas CEO Casper Rorsted said in August that West was perhaps the company’s most important partner, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported that Adidas is trying to find a way to continue the partnership.

Since his ongoing battle with Adidas, Ye said he is determined to find out more about what goes on behind the scenes for his brand.

“We had to raise the level,” Yi said. “Really show who’s the new boss in town, I’m my boss. I’m no longer just a guy who rides atop a polo horse. I’m not just a mascot in the middle of games, take advantage of the crowd and say, ‘Hey, wear this, do this,’ but you know, just Learn financial engineering. Learn how – learn how to really run a company.”

Yi added that he plans to go ahead with the October 3 fashion show in Paris which was initially planned in conjunction with Gap. He said via Instagram that he has secured a new product for the event.

Today, Balenciaga-designed YZY Gap announced a new line of outerwear and knitwear, which will be made available online. Balenciaga-designed YZY Gap also announced that YZY Gap will be available in stores outside the US for the first time at Gap’s Tokyo and Shanghai flagship stores.

Potentially, another presidential race

In November 2020, Yi relinquished his presidential candidacy. he had Lend 6.8 million dollars to his 2020 presidential committee, primarily funding his campaign for the first month and a half of his presidency, according to a filing with a Federal Election Commission disclosure.

Yi said he “definitely” plans to run for president again but did not say when.

He said, “That time was not in God’s time.”

Yi said he is often misunderstood for his insistence on his Christian faith, which leads him to perform “Sunday Service” with a gospel choir at various locations around the United States. God’s idea, the idea of ​​protecting your children’s innocence for as long as possible.”

“When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else. And it is easier to have sheep when people do not have God. It is easier to control people if God does not control people. Because then they can be controlled through How many likes they have or whatever is happening on TikTok or how much money or people’s perception.”

“But we only have one audience here and that audience is God. He watches us at all times,” Yi said. “He supports me.”