Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant among the stars – The Hollywood Reporter

Timothée Chalamet

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

London’s Royal Festival Hall was transformed into a festive version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory on Tuesday for the world premiere of the Warner Bros. film. music, Wonka.

Timothée Chalamet – who plays Wonka – was among the guests at the event and spent more than an hour signing autographs and taking selfies on a red carpet decorated with giant cotton candy clouds and jars of sweets. His co-stars were also in attendance, including Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and newcomer Kalah Lane.

Director Paul King, who co-wrote the script with his colleagues, said: “Our cast is like a box of the most beautiful chocolates.” Paddington Collaborator Simon Farnaby.

The director also praised his star’s singing voice on more than one occasion, even going so far as to compare him to Bing Crosby.

“There’s such a wide range because he goes from a few bigger, cooler things to moments of pure, real emotion, and he can do it all… I’m going to sound like a crazy fan.” He said in a previous interview.

Wonka It is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factorytells the origin story of how young Wonka became the world-famous, eccentric chocolatier portrayed by the likes of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp over the past several decades.

The film comes 18 years after Tim Burton’s film Charlie and the Chocolate Factorywhich starred Depp in the lead role, also comes from Warner Bros., which later acquired the rights to the character in 2016.

A lot of Wonka Filmed at Warner Bros. Studios. Leavesden, just outside London, with location filming in UK cities such as Oxford and Bath.

Wonka It is scheduled to be released in the UK on December 8 and in the US on December 15.