Attack on Titan’s actual finale has been confirmed for November

After an apparent leak yesterday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for… The attack on the Giants It released a new trailer on Tuesday, showcasing a selection of clips from the series’ upcoming finale and confirming a November 4 premiere date.

The new footage doesn’t confirm much beyond that, aside from showing a series of close-up shots of Armored Titan Reiner Braun, Armored Titan Annie Leonhart, Levi and Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and Eren Yeager in the Founding Titan. The figure looks either incredibly stressed or extremely angry. Which is completely fair. You will also feel tense if the fate of human civilization is at stake.

Attack on Titan Final Season: Special Final Chapters 2 The final season of The attack on the Giantswhich was produced by MAPPA who took over production after WIT Studio exited the series following the conclusion of the show’s third season. The attack on the GiantsThe manga series ended in April 2021, although it is currently unknown if this final installment will contain any major departures from the source material.

The tweet confirms this Attack on Titan Final Season: Special Final Chapters 2 It will be broadcast on NHK General TV at 24:00 JST (midnight). There’s still no confirmation on where it will stream, but the most likely site is Crunchyroll, where previous episodes of the final season premiered and where the English dub of The Final Season was made. Special 1 The broadcast began on Sunday.