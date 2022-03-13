Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

show must go on.

And after a two-month delay, it’s time for the 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards to be shown.

Hollywood’s biggest stars brought glitz and glamor to the red carpet on Sunday afternoon as they arrived for the awards gala, which is set to take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

29-year-old Selena Gomez showed off her A-game fashion at the awards show, rocking a stunning red dress with a sparkly neckline.

Kristen Stewart, Jada Pinkett Smith and Mandy Moore put their best forward forward hit the carpet in eye-catching gold and silver gowns.

Selena looked beautiful in a floor-length gown featuring keyhole detailing, a halter neckline that included diamond accessory and an abaya.

Kristen looked chic in a gold-tone spaghetti strap dress and wavy hair; The Spencer star showed off her slim figure with the sleek figure.

Joshua Jackson stood on the red carpet with his wife, Jodi Turner-Smith, who shone in a blue dress with a diamond hair accessory.

The lovebirds, who shares daughter Jenny, formed a storm as they made their way onto the red carpet.

Movie star: Selena looked beautiful in a floor-length gown featuring keyhole detailing, a halter neckline that includes diamond accessory and an abaya

Judy rocked a bright blue satin dress that featured a gorgeous necklace and long train. The actress rocked several diamond and emerald rings as well as an intricate bracelet and headpiece.

Ty Diggs and Nicole Bayer will co-host the 27th Annual Awards Show at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

Nominations for the event were announced back in December, with Steven Spielberg leading the West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with both scoring 11 nominations each.

See also Disney mask drops for vaccinated guests Date Tonight: Joshua Jackson kicked off the red carpet with wife Jodi Turner Smith, who rocked a blue dress with a diamond hair accessory on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Good-looking duo: Hollywood’s most prominent stars glamorized the red carpet on Sunday afternoon as they arrived for the awards gala, which is set to take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.

Cute: The Dawson’s Creek star, 43, looked elegant in his suit as he posed with the beautiful actress he married in 2019.

Gorgeous: Judy wowed in her bright blue dress, adding several diamond and emerald rings as well as an intricate bracelet and headpiece

Princess: Elle Fanning looked gorgeous in a gold strapless gown with a voluminous skirt

Chic: Margaret Qualley wore a calf-length dress featuring black, white, and floral elements

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga earned another nomination for her role in House of Gucci, landing in the Best Actress category, boosting her chances of getting another Oscar nod.

In addition to Best Picture, Belfast has garnered several acting nominations including Best Supporting Actor nods to Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds.

Best Supporting Actress for Caitríona Balfe, Best Young Actor/Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Ensemble, while Kenneth Branagh could take home awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Belfast also received nominations for the Haris Zambarloukos Award for Best Cinematography, Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards for Best Production Design, and Anna ni Dongail for Best Editing.

See also The latest 'wheel of fortune' disaster has fans screaming Spring is ready: Issa Rae looked beautiful in a bright red floral dress with floral motifs along the halter neckline.

Bold: Zoe Deutch chose a hot pink floor-length dress that featured a corset bodice and a voluminous ruffled skirt

The wow factor: Kristen Chenoweth (left) and Julian Nicholson (right) opt for black cropped dresses

The Glitter: Indya Moore (L) wore a shimmering gold and pink dress with siller shoes, adding diamond accessories; Jasmine Savoy Brown (right) stunned in a pink pleated dress with a heart-shaped neckline

Steven Spielberg received a Best Director nomination for Best Contestant Film in West Side Story.

Two of the film’s leading actors, Ariana Debus and Rita Moreno, will compete for Best Supporting Actress, while Rachel Ziegler will be nominated for Best Young Actress/Actress.

West Side Story also earned a nomination for Best Ensemble Acting, taking nominations for Tony Kushner for Best Adapted Screenplay, Janusz Kaminski for Best Cinematography, Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo for Best Production Design, Sarah Prochard and Michael Kahn for Best Editing, and Paul Tazwill for Best Costume Design.

STYLISH LOOK: Maria Bakalova dazzles in a sparkly black dress on the show. The dress had cut-out details

Shake: Coral Pena (left) and Amber Ruffin (right) chose to wear black to the party

The list of prestigious pictures included several films with an impressive number of nominations, including Dune and The Power of the Dog who each received ten films.

Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley collected eight nominations each, followed by King Richard and Don’t Look Up, each with six nominations. Among the winners are CODA Best Picture and “Tag, tag… Boom!”

The Critics’ Choice Awards were originally scheduled for January 9 but were postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

The Critics’ Choice Association said in a January 13 statement that it will proceed with an in-person event and work with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure appropriate COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep all attendees safe and comfortable. be in place” by March 13th.

The Glam: Demi Singleton wears a black and pink dress, adding a belt and classic shoes

“Following the science and tracing of the Omicron variable, we believe March 13th will be the appropriate day to honor the best achievements in film and television over the past year,” CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in the statement.

We could have moved on with our original January 9 date with a limited attendance or switched to a virtual awards show like we did last year, but we’ve decided to wait until we can gather in person safely and truly celebrate with the creative community, industry leaders, and members of our CCA all together in one beautiful place for the world to see Whole.

The new date contrasts with another major awards show, BAFTAS, which is also scheduled for March 13.

according to diverse Sources, the CCA and BAFTAs have been in contact on this issue and have a mutual understanding of each other.