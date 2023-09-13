NSYNC reunites at the MTV Video Music Awards





CNN

*NSYNC, one of the pioneering bands of the 90s, They are reunited Entirely – yes, that means Justin Timberlake was there – during it The MTV Video Music Awards are on Tuesday.

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Timberlake appeared on the VMA stage to present the best pop award to Taylor Swift, who took home the top trophy of the night for her 2022 hit song “Anti-Hero.”

Swift jumped out of her seat when they first appeared on stage, cheering along with the raucous audience upon seeing all five members of the popular boy band together. Upon receiving her award, the group handed her a friendship bracelet along with her statuette.

The last time all five *NSYNC members performed Back On stage together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and surprised viewers by performing “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend” with his four bandmates.

* NSYNC first appeared on the pop music scene in the late 1990s, joining the boy band genre alongside 98 Degrees and the Backstreet Boys.

They released their self-titled debut album in 1998 with hit songs including “Tearin’ Up My Heart” and “I Want You Back.” Their follow-up album, “No Strings Attached,” came at the turn of the century and saw great success big success on the Billboard charts with “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”