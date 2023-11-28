“I’ll get some help” – Deadline

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish speaks out about being arrested in Beverly Hills after falling asleep behind the wheel.

the Girls trip Authorities cited the star for driving under the influence after drinking in the middle of the street. In a new interview, Haddish said she would seek help after the incident.

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” the comedian said. at.

Haddish also stressed that “this will not happen again.” According to the actress, before the accident, she was at The Laugh Factory helping feed the underprivileged on Thanksgiving Day, and also hosted a comedy special.

On Friday night, Haddish addressed the arrest during a show at The Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California.

“What happened last night?” Haddish said hours after the news broke that she had a DUI. “Oh, damn it. You tell me. I don’t know.”

She then joked, “I prayed to God to send me a man with a job, preferably in uniform.”

“God answered my prayers,” she said. “Because God believes in me.”

This was not the first time Haddish was arrested for drunk driving. In 2022, Haddish faced a similar situation in Georgia. After the incident, Haddish appeared on Tonight show Where she made a similar joke.

“I can say this, Jimmy… I’ve been praying that God would send me a new man. A good man. God went ahead and sent me four… in uniform,” Haddish told Fallon.

“And now I have a really great lawyer,” she continued, “and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to make my questioning of things before God a little better!”