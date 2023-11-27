Prince William doesn’t think his father is a competent leader, claims Omid Scobie in his stunning new book, and was perplexed that King “stayed up many nights worrying about Prince Andrew.”

Prince William “doesn’t think King Charles is a competent leader” and was confused because the king “was up all night worrying about Prince Andrew,” Omid Scobie claimed in his sensational book Endgame.

The book, which hits shelves in the UK tomorrow, delves into the royal family’s handling of Prince Andrew’s involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Before Prince Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and patronage in January 2022, the author says King Charles and Prince William wrestled with the best course of action.

A source close to King Charles said: “You will find it hard to believe but… [Charles lay] Awake many nights worrying [Andrew].’

According to the author, Prince William was “puzzled” as to why his father was so distressed by the decision – and wanted him to take decisive action.

A source said: “William [doesn’t’] I think his father is qualified enough, quite frankly.

“Although they share the same passions and interests, their leadership style is very different.”

Scobie claims that Prince William felt that the Queen would be “soft” on Prince Andrew unless he expressed his concerns directly to her.

The author says a family friend told him that Andrew was “the one to make.” [the Queen] He laughed, kept her company, and because he was always a bit lost, she spoiled him.

The author claims that Prince William put the plan to oust Prince Andrew into motion with his private secretary because the late Queen and then-Prince Charles “were not prepared” to start the operation themselves.

Since Prince Philip was no longer there to “take charge”, Prince William consulted his team about the “Andrew problem” and then held a meeting with his grandmother and her private secretary at her Windsor residence.

After speaking with Prince William for more than an hour, the Queen then phoned Charles in Scotland to tell him they needed to strip Andrew of his titles and duties.

The author claims it was a “really sad” moment for the Queen and a “morale punch” for the family following Prince Philip’s death.

Prince Andrew resigned from his public duties in May 2020 before the Queen stripped him of his military titles and patronages in 2022.

Elsewhere in the book, Scobie claims that William admired the Queen’s political neutrality and wanted her reign to reflect more than Charles’.

Furthermore, a source close to the Prince of Wales claims he sees Charles as a “transitional” king – who will “pave the way” for his reign.

In a scathing chapter dedicated to the future queen, he described Kate as “the last shining thing in the monarchy for many years to come” and claimed her workload was less than other senior members of the firm, saying she was “technically a part-time working royal”. ‘.

Scobie, known for his sympathetic coverage of Harry and Meghan, added that Kate is not known for the “leadership and outgoing nature” of Meghan, who was “another sparkling ornament in the royal family tree” before stepping down.

King Charles III attended St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, yesterday

Harry and Meghan’s biggest fan, Omid Scobie, took aim at the Princess of Wales in his new book Endgame, published in Australia. Kate was photographed at a recent event

This, according to Scobie’s recollections, meant that coverage of Meghan’s engagements during her short time as a working royal was “less about her fashion choices and more about her work or her role in the company.”

Scobie also claims that Kate “does not plan to increase her workload for 10-15 years”, or until her children reach adulthood, and added that she earned the nickname “Katy Keene” because the palace press release soft-pedaled her work by saying she was “eager to learn”. .

In an apparent criticism, Scobie wrote that Kate’s lifestyle was something most parents could “only dream of” and that palace aides were afraid to push her to do anything that “would make her uncomfortable” before the queen’s death.

He adds that the future queen worked with five different private secretaries over six years, because they all found the role “uninspiring and depressing”.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America today, Mr Scobie was asked if he knew who made the comments about Archie’s skin colour.

“I know who made the comments about Archie’s skin colour,” he said. The names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles that were exchanged some time after the Oprah interview.

“We know from sources that Charles was horrified by how Meghan felt. Those were conversations, and he wanted to have that conversation, as a representative of the family, to have that conversation with her.

“And that’s why I personally think they were able to move forward with some sort of line of communication after that.” Even though they may not agree on that.”

Mr Scobie’s claims threaten to reignite the “royal racism” row that arose after Harry and Meghan’s interview.

Meghan claimed in the TV special that an unnamed member of the royal family spoke about “how dark his (Archie’s) skin would be when he was born.”

But it has now been claimed that a second member of the extended royal family – who may not be a member of the royal family itself – has also made similar comments.

The two characters are not mentioned in Endgame, which is titled “Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Struggle for Survival.”

The book makes a series of claims about the Royal Family and looks at its future following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

These include that William was involved in “things that got out of his brother” and that the older brother ignored text messages from Harry when the family was on their way to Balmoral before the late Queen’s death last year.

Other claims in the book include that there was a rift between the King and William, that Queen Camilla “quietly thanked” Piers Morgan for “defending the company”, and that the shy Princess of Wales should be encouraged to perform. Contracts.

Mr Scobie added to the ABC: ‘I think before people assume I’m calling this the end of the royal family, I’m simply declaring that we’ve reached a sort of climactic moment where the royal family as we know it, is on the brink of danger.’

He also makes claims about Prince William leaking stories about Harry.

“He shared private information about his brother which ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long after,” Mr Scobie said. These are things that have caused irreparable damage to each other’s relationships.

He described William as a “company man” and said: “We have witnessed the emergence of a much tougher man who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution.”

The ABC report also said that Harry wants to end the rift between William, has tried to reach out to his brother and that relations with his father Charles “may be improving.”