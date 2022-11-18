Chris Hemsworth receives ‘strong indication’ of genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s while filming new show





Chris Hemsworth He embarked on a physically demanding personal journey for his new series, “Limitless,” which ultimately led to a real-life discovery.

The “Thor” actor, 39, learns in episode one of the Disney+/National Geographic limited series — which shows him exploring ways to boost his longevity and fight aging — that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a predisposition to increased incidence of Alzheimer’s disease.

“They took all my efforts and ran a bunch of tests and the plan was to tell me on camera all the results and then talk about how to improve this and that,” Hemsworth shared with Vanity Fair In an article published on Thursday. Peter Attia, the longevity doctor in that episode who oversaw a lot of the show, was called on. [“Limitless” creator] Darren [Aronofsky] He said, “I don’t want to tell him this in front of the camera.” We need to have a conversation off the side and see if he even wants this to be on the show. It was very shocking because he called me and told me.”

Upon learning of the news, Hemsworth said he “had a bunch of questions,” later adding that he “didn’t really know what to think. So I said, Am I supposed to be worried? Is that worrying?”

He also said that the show then “becomes more relatable and important to me, even more poignant than I ever thought,” adding that APOE4 “is not a pre-determinism gene, but a strong indicator. Ten years ago, I think it was seen as a decisive factor.”

The new information, which Hemsworth said made him “eight to 10 times more likely” to eventually develop Alzheimer’s disease, naturally led him to contemplate death and mortality.

“There was an intensity to navigate in it. Most of us like to avoid talking about death in hopes that we can avoid it somehow.” We all have this belief that we’re going to figure it out. Then we are suddenly told that some big pointer is actually pointing to this as the way it is going to happen, and the fact of it sinks in. ”

The Limitless movie, which shows the Marvel star engaging in various stunts and practices to extend and enhance his life, actually deals with facing death in the final episode.

“I think this is my favorite episode. This is where I worked with the death of Doula and people who worked in palliative care and end of life care and then talked to a number of people who were at the end of their days or coming to them — even younger people who had been diagnosed with cancer And he didn’t have long to live.”

He later added, “Doing an episode about death and facing your own death made me go, ‘Oh my God, I’m not ready to go yet.’” “I want to sit and be in that place with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. Then you start talking about kids and family and you start, “Oh my God, they’re getting bigger, bigger, and I keep putting another movie on top of another movie.” Before you know it, they’re 18 and they’ve moved out, and I’ve missed the window.”

While preparing for the show to air, Hemsworth also stated that he was “showed a version of the episode that we haven’t talked about [his discovered genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s]But the prospect of helping others helped him overcome any hesitation.

“I thought, ‘No, look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take — then great.'” My concern was that I didn’t want to manipulate and dramatize it, make it some sort of sympathy obsession or something else for my entertainment.”

Hemsworth, who most recently appeared as the MCU’s God of Thunder in his fourth solo outing this summer “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is set to appear in another sequel, “Extraction 2,” next year and is also finalizing a role that has yet to be revealed. In the 2024 movie “Furiosa”, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, set in the “Mad Max” universe.