November 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Angela Alvarez, 95, won Best New Latin Female Artist in the historic tie

Angela Alvarez, 95, won Best New Latin Female Artist in the historic tie

Roxanne Bacchus November 18, 2022 2 min read



CNN

Angela Alvarez He made Latin Grammy history Thursday by winning Best New Artist at the age of 95.

The singer tied in the category with musician and songwriter Silvana Estrada, but she already set an event record by being nominated as the oldest musician ever to be nominated in the category.

“I want to dedicate this award to God and my beloved country Cuba, which I will never be able to forget,” Alvarez said as she accepted her award on stage at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

The Cuban-born’s passion for music began in her youth. She was discouraged from pursuing a career in music by her father but found joy in performing for her family. Mother of four, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 15 immigrated to the United States in the 1960s, according to Billboard.

Over the years, she sang to her family about her life and developed a collection of songs that she composed. With the encouragement and support of her grandson, she eventually recorded and released a compilation of her songs in 2021.

The Latin Grammy nomination came as a surprise to her, Alvarez for CNN en Español last month.

“I felt so proud to be able to tell my story, to touch people who may have gone through the same thing or more than I’ve been through. There are people who give up, but I didn’t give up,” she said.

Alvarez concluded her speech on Thursday with inspiring words.

Alvarez said, “For those who haven’t achieved their dream, however hard life is, there is always a way out and with faith and love you can make it happen, I promise.” “It’s not too late.”

See also  Beyoncé fans criticize Kelis for being crazier about sample than playing poetry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ticketmaster cancels sale of Taylor Swift tickets after hurdles

November 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Jerry Seinfeld hopes Chappelle’s side of SNL will generate dialogue

November 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Pete Davidson appeared in The Kardashians After Freed

November 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Angela Alvarez, 95, won Best New Latin Female Artist in the historic tie

November 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope finds two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever James Webb Space Telescope

November 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The Bills-Browns game Sunday moved to Detroit, and fans received refunds for tickets purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.

November 18, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Google’s Pixel Fold may finally make us appreciate Samsung

November 18, 2022 Len Houle