Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel anything from the waist down after surgery – but he walks with a cane’

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan’s friend says he lost feeling in his lower body after back surgery and had to use a cane to get around.

Mr. Hogan, 69, who is legally named Terry Gene Bollea, underwent an unknown operation where nerves from his back were removed. No further details about the surgery have been shared, and it’s unclear if the damage to Hogan’s legs is permanent.

He shared a photo of himself at Monday night’s event and appeared to be standing unaided, suggesting he was recovering.

WWE legend Kurt Angle, 54, revealed his old friend’s illness on his podcast Monday last week. Mr. Hogan, he said, could not feel anything below the waist, but now walked with a cane, indicating that he was still using his legs.

The news comes as the WWE Universe prepares for WrestleMania, its biggest event of the year where many of wrestling’s iconic personalities – like Hogan and Angle – appear often.

Hulk Hogan, 69, reportedly had nerves removed from his lower back, leaving him without feeling in his lower body, though it’s unclear if that was the result of complications during the procedure or if it was an expected effect.

Wrestling star Kurt Angle said on his podcast that he and Mr. Hogan spoke for about 30 minutes last week at the WWE 30th Anniversary Show where they discussed the surgery.

Hogan shared this photo of himself at a bar in Florida on Monday night, suggesting he’s recovered

Nerves have been severed from his lower body, and he cannot feel his lower body. Therefore, he has to use his cane to get around. I thought he was using the cane because he has a bad back. He has no pain, and he has none at all. He didn’t feel anything, said Mr. Angel.

Mr. Hogan has not addressed the issue publicly. DailyMail.com has reached out to Mr. Hogan’s representation for comment.

So now he can’t feel his legs. So he had to walk with a cane and he’s, you know, that’s dangerous, man,” Mr. Angel continued.

The six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared at the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show in Philadelphia last week, where Mr. Angle said they talked for half an hour about their various health issues.

Mr. Hogan, who spent 35 years in WWE, said in an interview with Angle that he had lost all feeling in his lower body despite appearing on stage without the aid of a wand.

Angle underwent double knee surgery last year, which rendered him “largely useless” during the difficult recovery process.

Injuries are not uncommon among WWE Champions, many of whom have seen their careers crumble thanks to devastating blows to the back, head, and neck, to name a few.

‘He put his heart and soul into the business and ate it,’ said Mr. Angel.

It is the name and face of the company. He is the man who revolutionized professional wrestling. I have a lot of respect for him.

Mr. Hogan has been open about prior actions to remedy the damage he has done in the ring.

In 2021, his daughter, Brooke, said he had a total of 25 surgeries.

“My knees are fake, my hips are fake, my back is full of metal and part of my face is full of metal,” he said.

In 2006, Hogan suffered a minor meniscus tear in his right knee, though he refused surgery at the time. That’s when he said he was starting to come to terms with the fact that he was growing up His career as a professional player It was probably sunset.

He said, ‘I’m kind of freaking out. I’m starting to learn that I’m a lot older…and as I get older, it’s hard to be the same dependable guy I used to be. I realize that as I get older, I can’t go on forever.

Mr. Hogan hasn’t wrestled since 2013, when he appeared in a match for TNA Wrestling. Numerous injuries and surgeries to treat them forced him to end his career as a wrestler. Although, if it had been up to him, he would have been given one last farewell match.

he He said On last year’s Two Man Power Trip podcast: “If you’re healthy, shoot — yeah, man, all day.”