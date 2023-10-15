Taylor Swift’s “Eras” is the biggest concert opening ever

The Taylor Swift film, which cost about $15 million to produce, opened in 3,855 theaters in the United States and Canada. (Ms. Swift added a preview night of shows on Thursday in 2,700 theaters to accommodate the seemingly insatiable demand for everything Taylor. Those shows grossed $2.8 million.)

The film grossed an estimated $31 million to $33 million across 94 international territories in more than 4,500 theaters, giving its global grosses in the range of $126 million to $130 million. It will expand to additional international locations in the coming weeks.

The film, drawn from six nights she performed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in early August, features about 40 songs and covers her past 10 albums. The entire film takes place on stage with no behind-the-scenes or behind-the-scenes footage included.

Bypassing the traditional studio system, Swift partnered directly with AMC Theaters to distribute the film, just nine weeks after her domestic concert tour ended. There was little traditional marketing support for the film. Instead, Ms. Swift reached out directly to her 350 million social media followers. She will begin the international leg of her tour in February, in many of the same venues as the film.

As part of the deal with AMC, Swift received 57% of the ticket revenue, meaning she walked away from the weekend with about $55 million, and that doesn’t include her deduction from international sales. Tickets cost $19.89 (in honor of her birth year) for adults and $13.13 (her preferred number) for children ages 2 to 12 and people 60 and older, and the film continues to be a boon to theaters, which encourage the celebration in the comfort of mobile phones . policies, specially licensed popcorn tubs, friendship bracelet making stands, and even some custom drinks. A theater in Boise, Idaho, sells non-alcoholic Taylor Swift drinks. Like a maple latte called “It’s Alright.” In honor of Ms. Swift’s 10-minute song.