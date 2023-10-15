The Danish royal family waves to crowds from the castle balcony to celebrate the 18th heirs ahead of the big ceremony this evening

Prince Christian of Denmark delighted crowds gathered outside Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen this morning to celebrate the heir to the throne’s 18th birthday.

The future king, who is considered one of Europe’s most eligible bachelors, will celebrate his big birthday this evening with a large party attended by members of many of Europe’s royal families.

Looking dapper in a crisp gray suit and navy tie, Christian looked in his element as he waved to the crowds.

He was then joined by his father, Crown Prince Frederik, and grandmother, Queen Margaret, before he was joined by his mother, Princess Mary, and his siblings, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.

Australian-born Princess Mary, 51, looked elegant in a light blue dress to protect herself from the cold Danish autumn, while Queen Margaret chose a bolder purple color.

Three times nice! Three generations of royalty, Queen Margaret, Prince Frederik, and Prince Christian wave from the balcony

Before the celebrations, well-wishers gathered in Copenhagen during the celebration The royal shared a series of intimate childhood photos of Christian.

The previously unseen photographs, taken by the Prince’s parents, Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, documented a number of special memories.

The snaps included a trip to Paris, a visit to Australia, skiing, playing tennis, and “special moments with grandpa” – the late Prince Henrik.

Other members of the royal family, including his cousin Count Nikolai, exchanged happy birthday messages for the future king.

The Danish Royal House also released an official birthday photo of Prince Christian – taken by his mother – along with a schedule of events.

“Congratulations to His Royal Highness Prince Christian, who turns 18 today,” the palace said in a statement.

‘The official program for today’s birthday celebration is as follows:

“At 12.00, the birthday boy appears on the balcony of Frederick VIII’s palace in Amalienborg with the family of the Crown Prince and Her Majesty the Queen.

His mother, Maryam, joined him

Prince Christian looked dapper as she waved to crowds from the balcony

“Everyone is invited to attend the castle square and participate in the celebration.

“At 17.00, the Queen will host a dinner at Christiansborg Castle, where young people from Prince Christian’s generation are especially invited,” the Instagram post read.

Meanwhile, flags were raised across the country in honor of the future king.

For the first time, October 15 was declared an official Flag Day. From now on, all government buildings and government ships in Denmark will fly on board the Dannebrog ship on Prince Christian’s birthday.

Royal wave! Christian clearly had great diplomatic skills, and waved to the crowds

The royal family shared a number of never-before-seen photos of the prince from throughout his childhood

Pictures of Prince Christian appeared with his mother, Princess Mary, father, Prince Frederick, and his sister, Princess Isabella

Prince Christian’s cousin Count Nikolai, who is currently a university student in Australia, shared a sweet photo

For the first time, October 15 was declared an official Flag Day. From now on, all government buildings and government ships in Denmark will fly on board the Dannebrog ship on Prince Christian’s birthday

The Danish Royal House provided a glimpse into the preparations for the evening’s ceremony, such as extravagant flower displays and the use of historic Sol glass and the royal family’s china tableware.

Arrangements are also being made for a live television broadcast of the event.

Details of the party – including the dress code and some confirmed guests – continue to emerge, with the prince reportedly not wanting guests to bring him gifts, and no photos allowed.

The gala, which promises to be one of the most glamorous events on the social calendar, will see hundreds of well-heeled guests from across the Commonwealth.

Attendance has been confirmed by a number of guests so far.

Included are beautiful unseen photos of Christian with his late grandfather, Prince Henrik of Denmark

Pictures of baby Christian were also shared

Beautiful childhood photos of the prince were shared

Prince Christian’s godfather, Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon, will be present at the ceremony, as will Haken’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 19 years old.

Another godmother of Christiane – Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden – has also confirmed her attendance alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, and their 11-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle.

Other European royals who may join them at the ceremony include Queen Máxima of the Netherlands with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, and their two eldest daughters, Princess Catharina Amalia, 19, and Princess Alexia, 18.

Other potential guests include Princess Leonor of Spain, 17, and Princess Elisabeth, 21, of Belgium.

In addition to members of the royal family, the guests are expected to include prominent young people and representatives of youth organizations.

The guest list is known to be extensive: the Danish royal family recently posted a video on Instagram, showing hundreds of invitations being printed and placed in envelopes before being sent.

He accompanied the clip with a comment saying: “And then there is the mail!”

“Several hundred invitations were sent from Amalienborg today. The recipients are the numerous guests invited to attend Her Majesty the Queen’s dinner on the occasion of His Royal Highness Prince Christian’s 18th birthday on October 15.