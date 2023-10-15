Travis Scott’s concert at PNC Arena on Saturday has been postponed, and the reason is unclear

Raleigh, North Carolina — Traffic around the show eased Saturday night after rapper Travis Scott’s planned concert at PNC Arena in Raleigh earlier in the day was postponed.

The indoor ceremony was scheduled to be held on Saturday at eight in the evening. Organizers said ticket holders should keep their tickets, which will be honored at another date, which has not yet been announced.

Many fans were left stunned by the announcement, with some still arriving at PNC Arena on Saturday night unaware that the concert had been postponed. An announcer at PNC Arena said the concert had been postponed “for reasons beyond our control.”

Fans who attended are hoping that a new show will be announced soon.

“They just told me they had no explanation [for] Tyler Long said, “Why isn’t he here?” “There’s nothing to worry about, but at the same time, Travis, I wish you were here, do you feel me?”

Some concertgoers traveled to see him perform, including Charlie Bodenstein who came from Miami to attend the concert.

The concert would have been Bodenstein’s first.

“Honestly, it’s really disappointing,” Bodenstein said.

Scott performed at PNC Arena on Friday night. A second Raleigh show on Saturday was added to the Utopia-Circus Maximus tour due to the artist’s popularity.

The rapper’s social media pages showed no explanation for the last-minute change. Some fans reached out to the rapper on Instagram to ask for an explanation but did not receive a response.

WRAL News is working to find out why the show was postponed.

Traffic conditions are busy on Friday

Traffic was heavy around the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Friday night due to the concert and the fair’s first weekend.

Some businesses along Hillsborough Street took advantage of the situation by converting their parking spaces into paid parking zones.

“We’re usually 80 to 90 percent behind during the week during the show,” said Tommy Hastings of Burke Brother’s Hardware. “Coming back sometimes, the traffic will be a mile and a half.”

During this time, traffic in the area gets worse every year, and local stores are greatly affected.

Traffic congestion can be intense, sometimes extending for miles. And with opening weekend coinciding with Travis Scott’s concert on Friday, parking options are becoming more scarce.

Visitors like Tina Crews had to spend a long time turning around for parking on Friday and ended up walking the mile to the fairgrounds.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t park at PNC Arena, so we had to find another parking lot,” Cruz said.

The crew and other people will park their cars away to watch the event they have been waiting for all year.

“We shaved for about 30 minutes or so and then we got free Parking and “It was about a mile away, so it was worth it,” Cruz said.

In addition, ongoing construction on Hillsborough Street increases traffic challenges. While the North Carolina Department of Transportation has opened additional lanes to alleviate congestion, considering an alternative route may be a wise option to avoid expected traffic jams.

Expect longer travel times and plan ahead if you are going to the fair during this busy time.

WRAL meteorologists expect the rain to end Saturday around 4 p.m., enough time for people to enjoy a humid evening at the fair.