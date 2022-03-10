‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibition announces dates and location of Sacramento

“Beyond Van Gogh,” a popular exhibit showcasing famous works by Post-Impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh, has announced dates and where to stop in Sacramento, and the gallery opens in Sacramento November 18 at Starry Night. The pavilion at Sutter Health Park, where tickets were sold out to the public on Thursday. There is a 10% discount for those who buy before March 17th. The exhibition allows visitors to browse the rooms with moving reproductions of some of Vincent Van Gogh’s beloved paintings displayed on the walls and floors. “Beyond Van Gogh uses the latest display technology. To create an engaging journey into Van Gogh’s world. Using the artist’s dreams, thoughts and words to guide the experience as a narrative, we watch more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s famous artworks come to life as they dance on various surfaces,” said event organizers at A post on Instagram said the fair has already visited eight cities, including San Jose, many of which are in pre-sale stages.All ticket sales are timed to reduce crowding and capacity.Tickets can only be purchased online, and visitors can’t buy tickets at the door. The entire show takes about an hour and is set up as a walking style exhibit.

