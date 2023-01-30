Star Trek: Picard star Annie Wershing has died at the age of 45

Actress Annie Wershing, best known for her roles in the TV series “Star Trek: Picard,” “24,” “Bosch,” and “Timeless,” died Sunday morning in Los Angeles. She was 45 years old.

Mrs. Wershing’s death is confirmed by publicist Craig Schneider. Schneider said in a statement released Sunday that the cause was cancer. Ms. Wersching was diagnosed in 2020, he noted, but continued her acting career, playing the Borg Queen in Season 2 of Picard, an episode of Star Trek on Paramount +, as well as serial killer Rosalind Dyer on ABC. Crime series “The Rookie”.

Ms. Wershing is also known for playing Julia Bracher, a police officer on Amazon’s “Bosch,” and Emma Whitmore, an engineer, on NBC’s “Timeless.” On the Fox 24 series, she played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker.