January 30, 2023

Star Trek: Picard star Annie Wershing has died at the age of 45

Roxanne Bacchus January 30, 2023

Actress Annie Wershing, best known for her roles in the TV series “Star Trek: Picard,” “24,” “Bosch,” and “Timeless,” died Sunday morning in Los Angeles. She was 45 years old.

Mrs. Wershing’s death is confirmed by publicist Craig Schneider. Schneider said in a statement released Sunday that the cause was cancer. Ms. Wersching was diagnosed in 2020, he noted, but continued her acting career, playing the Borg Queen in Season 2 of Picard, an episode of Star Trek on Paramount +, as well as serial killer Rosalind Dyer on ABC. Crime series “The Rookie”.

Ms. Wershing is also known for playing Julia Bracher, a police officer on Amazon’s “Bosch,” and Emma Whitmore, an engineer, on NBC’s “Timeless.” On the Fox 24 series, she played FBI Special Agent Renee Walker.

Ms. Wersching also provided the voice for the character Tess in The last of usa 2013 video game that was recently made into a TV series on HBO.

“There is a cavernous hole in the spirit of this family today,” Ms. Wershing’s husband, actor Stephen Full, said in a statement. But she left us the tools to fill it in. Found amazement at the slightest moment. You didn’t need music to dance. You taught us not to wait for adventure to find you.”

Mr. Bean noted that whenever he and his sons left their home, Mrs. Wershing would shout “Bye!” Until they were out of earshot.

“I can still hear it ring,” he added. “good bye my friend.”

in Interview with Paramount + show “The Ready Room” Playing the Queen of the Tower was described by Mrs. Wershing as “a little scary for sure”. She indicated that she got to know the role and those who played it previously before moving forward with her interpretation and performance. “It’s an iconic role,” she said. “I am so excited to see everyone.”

See also  Simon Leviev Signs Hollywood Agent for 'Tender Swindler'

in Permit Released Sunday, “Picard” executive producer Akiva Goldsman called Ms. Werching a “gift” and an “sheer joy” to work with. The complete “Star Trek” “The family is heartbroken,” he said.

“24” director and producer John Cassar said in a statement that he mourned the loss of his colleague and friend. “Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile,” he said. “I was encouraged by this talent, it just blew me away.” He added, “We will really miss her.”

Mrs. Wershing was born and raised by parents Sandy and Frank Wershing in St. Louis. She is survived by her husband and their three children, Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie Bean.

