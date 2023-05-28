May 28, 2023

Celine Dion cancels her entire world tour after being diagnosed with an incurable condition

Roxanne Bacchus

Celine Dion She canceled the remaining dates of her world tour, telling fans she was not strong enough to perform after being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition.

The Canadian singer told her fans on Friday (May 26) that she was “very disappointed” that she had “let them down.”

“I’m working hard to rebuild my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re at 100 percent,” Dion, 55, said in a statement.

She added, “I’m so sorry to disappoint you all again. It’s not fair that you keep postponing shows and even though it breaks my heart, we’d better cancel everything now until I’m really ready to get back on stage again.”

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up…and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Her announcement comes after she posted a video in December last year explaining that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

The condition affects their ability to perform and sing, as well as carry out normal activities, due to ‘twitches’.

She said, “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when walking and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I used to.”

Dion said she has an “incredible team of doctors” working hard to help her get better, but admitted it’s been a “struggle”.

“All I know is to sing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said.

Celine Dion: These spasms affect every aspect of my daily life

(GT)

Dion had 42 dates to play on her Courage World Tour. Find out how to get a refund here.

This was supposed to be Dion’s first world tour without René Angélil, her husband and manager who died in 2016.

