While Black Adam has challenged the DCEU’s hierarchy of power, Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster has yet to win at the box office.

diverse Reports indicate that DC’s latest blockbuster has grossed just $387 million worldwide since its theatrical release on Oct. 21. Given its $195 million production cost, a reported marketing budget of between $80 and $100 million, and the fact that cinemas keep about half of all ticket revenue, Black Adam could lose between $50 and $100 million at the box office.

Variety reports that Black Adam will eventually hit $600 million, but sources at Warner Bros. She disputes that figure and says it is in fact $425 million. IGN understands that Black Adam is ultimately expected to break even.

Black Adam started strong during its first weekend, earning $140 million worldwide. The film experienced a sharp 59% drop in its second weekend, but continued to win at the box office.

Black Adam hasn’t been the only one to have struggled at the box office lately. The big animated feature Strange World had a disappointing $12 million debut and followed that with a 60% drop to $4.9 million.

We weren’t fans of Black Adam in our review, saying, “Black Adam is too overindulged to enjoy the DC anti-Hero’s debut.” If you’re interested in seeing Black Adam but don’t want to go to a theater, you can actually rent the movie online for $20.

Black Adam will likely be remembered most for bringing Henry Cavill’s Superman back to the DCEU. Johnson spoiled the post-credits cameo himself, much to the frustration of Black Adam’s producer.

Fortunately for DC and its fans, the future is in safe hands with DC Studios’ new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, who recently began working on an eight-to-ten-year plan for DC movies, TV shows, animation, and more.

This story has been updated with additional information from sources within Warner Bros.

