Kenny Pickett denies rumors that he declined to be the Steelers' QB2 on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on Tuesday strongly denied rumors that he refused to dress as backup for Mason Rudolph against the Seahawks.

“It was either I would start and play, or if they didn't think I was good enough to do it, healthy enough, I would be third and not dress,” Pickett said.

Pickett, who was inactive for the Week 17 win over the Seahawks despite being labeled questionable before the game, opened a five-minute meeting with local media on Tuesday by saying the rumors, which began spreading on social media Sunday night, were… They were false and were “attacking my character and how I am as a person.”

“There was no talk of me being a backup quarterback this week in terms of being a No. 2,” Pickett said. “If I was healthy enough to play, and the coaches felt like I looked good enough to play, I was going to start and play. If they thought I wasn't — which they thought I wasn't — then I was.” I won't get dressed and get dressed for the game.

“So, whoever reported this, I don't know where it started, it's crazy what people will write and put out there to try to prove their point or help their point of view or their career and what you guys are doing. But I'm disappointed to see that without any evidence or basis.” for him “.

Editor's Picks 2 related

Pickett, who underwent TightRope surgery for a high ankle sprain on Dec. 4 and was medically cleared to play late last week, said he will suit up and be the No. 2 quarterback behind Rudolph in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

“This week I'm now second,” Pickett said. “They feel comfortable four weeks after surgery for me to get dressed and be second. So I'll be second and do what I have to do to be ready to go from Baltimore.”

Pickett has not played since aggravating his ankle injury in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13. Mitch Trubisky started the next two games against the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, both losses, but was benched for the final two minutes against the Colts for longtime backup Rudolph.

Rudolph started and won the next two games to keep the Steelers' playoff hopes alive. Coach Mike Tomlin announced his decision Monday to ride the hot hand and start Rudolph against the Ravens.

“We'll leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands,” Tomlin said. “He did a good job and we did a good job the last two weeks. We took care of the ball, he took care of the ball. We scored points at a rate we've never done before.” “It hasn't been done up to this point this year. And with the urgency of this moment, and because of those reasons, we're going to leave the ball in his hands. But I say all of these things with the awareness that I know Kenny is very capable,” and especially in terms of this game, Kenny has led us to Winning late in the game the last two times we played Baltimore. So, we feel like we've got two capable guys.”

With Rudolph at quarterback, the Steelers have scored 34 and 30 points in back-to-back wins, and the offense is averaging more than 400 yards per game in each of those contests. Rudolph also threw for 290 and 274 yards. Meanwhile, Pickett has averaged 172.5 yards per game in 12 starts this season and has six touchdowns to four interceptions.

“As a competitor, you want the ball,” Pickett said. “I want the ball in the most important situations in the game. I want the ball in the biggest games of the season, and that's what you work for, that's what you do. But one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity.”

“Mason played well when he got there. I have a ton of respect for Mason. Everything he did and what our team was doing. So my job now that I'm back healthy is to be a backup. If something happens, if he goes down, be ready to go.” And continue to support him the way you have been.”

Pickett said conversations with the coaching staff about his situation and the quarterback position were limited while he recovered from ankle surgery, with the focus remaining on rehabilitating his ankle.

“It was tough,” Pickett said of the conversation with Tomlin. “Early on, there weren't a lot of conversations. It was just day by day, week by week as far as what was going on. If Mason didn't play well, I feel like I would have done that.” I had to go there earlier than they wanted me to, and that's the reality of the situation.

“He played well. They sensed the situation I was in in my recovery. They didn't want to pressure me and try to make me fit and they had to throw me in there. That's why I didn't fit in.” [up]”.

Pickett has been a limited participant in practices over the past two weeks, but has not taken any first-team reps. Tomlin said Monday that was the basis for Pickett not being the primary replacement for Rudolph against Seattle.

“It was about rep distribution and who was best prepared and positioned to help us win,” Tomlin said of the decision to make Pickett inactive. “So, that's the direction we went in.”

Pickett confirmed that the team's lack of reps contributed to its inactivity against Seattle.

“From a coaching standpoint, that's what they wanted, for me to get more reps,” Pickett said. “And they weren't comfortable with what I looked like earlier in the week as I was out with my ankles doing it.”

Pickett also said he would like to get team reps in before returning to the field, but acknowledged that it is difficult to do so at this point in the season.

“Reps are limited, like I said, after four weeks removed, you want to get reps to get back into things,” Pickett said. “But where we are now, it's hard to do.”

When asked if he felt like he lost his first job, Beckett expressed some frustration.

“Listen, as I just said, this was one man's misfortune and another's opportunity,” Beckett said. “He came, he's playing well and that's why they're going to work with him. So we'll see how it goes. I've got to be ready to go if we have to, whatever it takes to get to the final.” “Qualifications, everything is ready, so I will be ready to go if necessary.”

Pickett declined to speculate on what being No. 2 behind Rudolph in this crucial game means for his future. Pickett will be a 2022 first-round pick, is under contract through 2025, and could remain under club control through 2026 with a fifth-year option. This decision is scheduled to be in May 2025.

“It was day by day, week by week,” Pickett said. “We'll find out when the time comes.”