Ime Udoka has been suspended for the season by Boston Celtics: NPR

September 23, 2022

Ime Udoka has been suspended for the season by Boston Celtics

Joy Love September 23, 2022 2 min read

The team announced late Thursday that Boston Celtics coach Aimee Odoka will be suspended for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.

The team announced late Thursday that Boston Celtics coach Aimee Odoka will be suspended for the duration of the 2022-2023 season.

The Boston Celtics Suspend Emi Odoka, head coach for the entire 2022-23 season, for “violations of team policies”. The team said the suspension is immediate, as it announced the move Thursday evening.

The Panel did not provide details of any allegations against Odoka or its findings. But Rumors He was rumored about Odoka’s future after reports emerged that he was involved in an “inappropriate and consensual intimate relationship with a female cast member”, such as The Athletic’s Shams Al-Shaaraniyah reported.

News of the suspension came just 10 days before the Celtics opened their pre-season in early October. It derails Udoka’s attempt to repeat his brilliant first year as a Boston coach, when he led the team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization and my family for letting them down,” Odoka said in a joint statement. Malika Andrews from ESPN. “I am sorry to put the team in such a difficult situation, and I agree with the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

It is uncertain whether Odoka will be able to resume training with the Celtics after the suspension. The organization says it will make a decision on this “at a later time”.

The 45-year-old became head coach of the Celtics in the summer of 2021 after spending most of the previous decade in assistant coaching jobs with the San Antonio Spurs and two other NBA teams.

