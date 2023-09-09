Sources – Cam Rising will likely appear in Utah again on Saturday. vs. Baylor

September 9, 2023

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is expected to miss his second straight game Saturday against Baylor as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, sources told ESPN.

Rising ramped up his training this week, but sources said he is doubtful to play despite traveling with the team to Waco.

He is expected to return later this month, according to sources. Utah plays Weber State of the FCS next week before opening Pac-12 play against UCLA on Sept. 23, a logical target date as he continues to practice more.

Former walk-on Bryson Barnes will make his second start for Utah on Saturday, sources said. Backup quarterback Nate Johnson, who played effectively in a change-of-pace role in the opener, is expected to once again play a key role in the game plan to take advantage of his speed.

Rising established himself as one of the top names in the sport last season, throwing for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns before being injured in the Rose Bowl. He has led Utah to back-to-back 10-win seasons and Pac-12 titles.

Without Rising last Thursday against Florida, Utah was able to score 24 points. Highlights included a deep 70-yard strike from Barnes to Money Parks for the first score of the game and Johnson’s 27-yard touchdown rush.

Saturday will mark the third career start for Barnes, who completed 12 of 18 passes for 159 yards against Florida. He threw no interceptions and helped play the type of efficient game that allows Utah to rely on its stout defense.

Baylor will also be without its best quarterback, as kicker Blake Chapin suffered an MCL injury in the season-opening loss to Texas State. He is expected to be absent for two to three weeks. Sawyer Robertson, a transfer from Mississippi State, will make his first career start. He threw for 113 yards and an interception in relief of Shapen against Texas State.

