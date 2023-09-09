IHSA Week 3 Updates on Peoria

Last week, the upset wins and dramatic finishes continued in Illinois high school football in the Peoria area.

We’re back for more in Week 3 here at the Journal Star Prep Experience – your one-stop shop as we look around the Peoria area soccer scene this weekend:

10:09 PM – Explosions in Mid-Illini area

The opening week of the Mid-Illini Conference season included three blowouts — and one tight game.

Washington (2-1, 1-0) dominated the rivalry matchup with Metamora (2-1, 0-1), winning 45-7 at Malone Field.

while, Dunlap (3-0, 1-0) defeated Beijing (1-2, 0-1) with a score of 40-0, while Morton (3-0, 1-0) defeated Canton (0-3, 0-1) 57-13.

limestone (1-2, 1-0) picked up its first win of 2023, beating East Peoria (1-2, 0-1) 13-12 on a pair of TD passes from Caleb Penniman.

The Lions were ranked nationally. The team is one short of the single-game scoring record in a 92-0 win over Urbana on Friday night.

Peoria (2-1), No. 5 in the state in Class 5A, led the game 78-0 at halftime.

Notre Dame got within one point in the fourth quarter, but host Bloomington (2-1) made big defensive plays and pulled away to win 34-26 over the Irish (2-1).

Princeton It was knocked from No. 1 in the state in Class 3A to No. 6 last week after an upset loss to Morrison.

The Tigers (2-1) bounced back in a big way on Friday, shutting out a 20-0 shutout against Class 1A No. 6 Sterling Newman.

Washington got out to a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter in a rivalry game with Metamora.

Running back Kaynon McQuarrie He goes up the middle for a 71-yard TD score at 10:47. McQueary finished the first half with 13 carries for 74 yards and two TDs, so he’s about 150 yards away now for the game. Metamora had 69 total yards in the first half.

The Notre Dame Irish and their top offensive line are locked in a Big 12 Conference battle with Bloomington.

The home Raiders just managed to tie the score at 20-20 early in the fourth period. The Irish look to go 3-0 this season.

As seen in Dunlap’s student section Friday night in Beijing:

The lions have certainly found their roar.

The state-ranked Lions lead Urbana 78-0 heading into halftime at Pewea Stadium. Illinois High School Association rules stipulate that the second half be played with a running clock.

The astonishing total begs the question: What is Peoria High’s record for points in a game? That would be The playoff record is still 96 Points scored by the Lions in the second round of the 2016 Class 5A tournament. That season the Lions set the all-time state record for points in a single season with 805.

Morton is quietly on its way to a potential 3-0 start.

The Potters scored 22 points in about 10 minutes of game time Friday night to open a 30-13 lead over host Canton in the Mid-Illini Conference opener for both.

Morton and first year coach Adam O’Neill He opened the season with a pair of close wins – 20-14 over Muhammad Seymour and 27-26 over Rochelle.

Rivals Washington and Metamora are locked in a tough contest at the start of the second quarter.

Washington struck first on the retreat Kaynon McQuarrie It gave the Panthers a 7-0 lead late in the first. Metamora tied it just moments into the second quarter on a 29-yard run from the quarterback’s keeper Nick Rhodes.

The Eagles are flying high so far in 2023.

Dunlap (2-0) opened up a 14-0 first-quarter lead over host Pekin in the Mid-Illini Conference opener for both. He now has 95 points in two-plus games this season.

Ryan Dietz He caught a 9-yard TD catch from John Bargen to open the scoring, and Jackson Oldham He added an 11-yard TD run to add to the lead.

Some Mid-Illini Conference games haven’t even started yet, and Peoria High is about to get a running clock.

Peoria High (1-1) jumped out to a 38-0 lead over Urbana after one quarter of play at Peoria. The Lions needed just 15 seconds to replay the opener to tie the score — and they didn’t slow down.

The Big 12 Conference game between Manual and host Danville will start at 7:45 p.m. after the Rams experienced transportation issues, According to Danville reporter Chad Dare.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m., and the guide arrived in Danville around 7:10 p.m., according to Dare, and the game was scheduled to start shortly after.

The Champaign School District is dealing with a bus driver shortage, and that nearly affected Centennial’s game against Richwoods on Friday night in Peoria.

According to the Champaign News-GazetteOn Friday morning, Centennial did not have buses available to take the football team to its 7 p.m. game at Richwoods Stadium.

In an update at noon, coach Kyle Jackson texted the newspaper that “we definitely have buses” and said the team would be in Peoria for a Week 3 matchup between Big 12 Conference programs.

Centennial 2-0, Richwoods 1-1.

Game of the Week: Washington at Metamora

The Mid-Illini Conference season is here – and what better way to kick off league play than with the greatest rivalry around Peoria?

Washington travels 7 miles from the blacktop to face neighboring Metamora at 7:30pm at Malone Field. It’s the first game in this rivalry on the new turf in Metamora, as well as the final game in the series for retiring Washington coach Daryl Crouch.

The Panthers have won five of their last six games against the rival Redbirds, including a 44-22 win last season. Overall, Metamora leads the regular season series 21-20. Who do we choose to win this season?

Peoria Heights rallies for first win

Peoria Heights earned its first win on the field since the final game of the 2021 season, defeating 8-man state champion Bigsville West Central, 56-38, on Thursday night.

The Patriots (1-2) rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the second quarter, scoring 28 straight to take a 48-24 lead just minutes into the second half. According to Falcon Eye. The Highlanders gained 401 yards of offense, including 245 rushing.

Peoria Heights finished 1-8 last season, earning a forfeit win in its home opener. The Patriots face Sciota West Prairie next week on the road.

