A US Open men’s singles final we only half expected: Djokovic vs. Medvedev

From the day the men’s singles draw came out, Novak Djokovic’s path to another US Open final seemed clear, and he looked set to face Carlos Alcaraz, which would have been a rematch of this year’s Wimbledon final.

The US Open men’s final will feature a rematch, but not between Djokovic and Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev of Russia, after defeating Alcaraz on Friday evening in four sets, will play Djokovic on Sunday afternoon for the championship.

It will be a rematch of the 2021 US Open final, which Medvedev won, preventing Djokovic from completing a Grand Slam that year.

Here’s what you should know about Sunday’s match:

Djokovic and Medvedev took different paths to reach the final.

On paper, Djokovic appears to have worked his way into the championship match. He won five of his six matches in straight sets. But he faced some formidable opposition along the way. In the third round, Djokovic ran into trouble when he lost the first two sets to fellow Serb Laslo Dijri. But Djokovic was able to come back to win, finishing around 1:30 a.m