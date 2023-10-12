NFL Offensive Line Rankings Ahead of Week 6 | NFL news, rankings and stats

• Dolphins top the top ten: Miami sits at No. 8 after a strong effort in Week 5, especially from left tackle Kendall Lamm.

• Vikings, Steelers move up five spots: Minnesota reached No. 17 after a stellar performance against Kansas City, while Pittsburgh moved up to No. 24 after its best performance of the season against Baltimore.

There are few things more important to a team’s success than the quality of the offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous mismatches on weak links, can decide the outcome of matches, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to the attack.

We’ll be monitoring NFL offensive line play all season long while highlighting the biggest weak-link players for each group. With Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season in the books, here are the weekly rankings and the best players for each unit.

key:

Red text = The weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (no change)

Expected start of the sixth week:

that Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelsey

R.G Sawa obita

R.T Lynn Johnson

Philadelphia set guard Cam Jurgens On injured reserve, so Sawa obita He is expected to be the team’s primary goalkeeper in the coming weeks.

The Eagles had the second-highest pass-blocking efficiency rating in Week 5. The offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit against the Rams. This season, Philadelphia’s offensive line ranks second in pass blocking efficiency.

Most Valuable Player: Lane Johnson

Johnson is the seventh-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL this season, with an overall grade of 78.6.

2. Detroit Lions (no change)

Expected start of the sixth week:

that Taylor Decker

LG Graham Glasgow

C Frank Ragnow

R.G Halabulivati ​​Vaitai

R.T Penny Sewell

Starting goalkeeper Jonah Jackson He was seen wearing a walking boot after Detroit’s Week 5 win, and he missed the final three snaps of the contest. but, Halabulivati ​​Vaitai He was active again and could replace Jackson if he needed to miss time.

Protect Graham Glasgow , who saw action due to Vaitai’s injury, continued his strong form against the Panthers. He was Detroit’s highest-graded offensive lineman. He’s graded 83.3 PFF so far this season, which ranks second among guards.

Most Valuable Player: Frank Ragnow

Ragnow’s 84.8 overall grade ranks second among centers in the NFL this season.

3. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

Expected start of the sixth week:

that Tyrone Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C Tyler Biadasz

R.G Zach Martin

R.T Terrence Steele

The Cowboys’ offensive line featured five projected players for the first time since the 2021 season. However, they all struggled and Dallas finished with the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL in Week 5.

Left guard – second year Tyler Smith He is the highest-graded point guard in the NFL after Week 5. Even though the Cowboys lost, it can be said that Smith produced Best block of the entire season vs. 49ers.

Most Valuable Player: Zach Martin

Martin has allowed pressure on 3.8% of his passes this season, the highest rate of his career.

4. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

Expected start of the sixth week:

that Bernhard Riemann

LG Quinton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

R.G Will fries

R.T braden smith

While the center Ryan Kelly Back to work, left tackle Bernhard Riemann He missed Week 5 due to a concussion. It was replaced by Blake Freeland , Who was the Colts’ lowest-graded offensive lineman against the Giants.

, Ryan Kelly He is the highest-rated center in the NFL after five weeks, and also boasts the highest pass blocking grade at his position.

Most Valuable Player: Quinton Nelson

Although Nelson’s pressure rate this season is the highest of his career, he has yet to allow a sack in 2023.