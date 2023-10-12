Bryce Harper hits 2 in 6 HR for Phils, staring down Orlando Arcia

Jesse RogersESPN staff writer5 minutes to read

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies star Bryce Harper didn’t quite admit he was motivated by comments made by Atlanta Braves outfielder Orlando Arcia after Game 2 of the team’s National League Division Series — but he certainly heard about it.

Harper responded with a two-run home run in Game 3 against Philadelphia on Wednesday, staring down Arcia every time he rounded the bases.

“It’s a very competitive game that we play on both sides of the ball,” Harper said after the Phillies’ 10-2 win put them up 2-1 in the best-of-five series. “And I enjoy the comments and stuff…anytime anyone says something, right? I mean that’s what it’s all about.”

Arcia’s comments came during a celebration in the Braves clubhouse after Harper’s double from first base to end Monday night’s game, as Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit after being hitless in the sixth inning. Arsia can be heard shouting “Ha-ha-ha, Atabai, Harper!” many times.

The thorn came back to the Phillies veteran.

“Yes only [from] “My teammates,” Harper said. “That’s it. They kind of told me, looked at me, and were like, ‘What are you going to do?’

Both Harper and teammate Nick Castellanos arrived on the court wearing outfits inspired by Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Harper wore a “Coach Prime” T-shirt and Castellanos wore a “Prime” hoodie.

The brash Sanders responded to criticism from a rival coach earlier this season by saying, “They messed up and made it personal” — a quote from the Phillies It was mentioned in X’s post Harper and Castellano pose in their gear before Wednesday’s game.

“I was driving to the stadium, and I said no. He actually played for Atlanta. Maybe I should turn around and go take this shirt off,” Harper explained with a laugh, though he and Castellanos denied there was a message behind it. Fashion.

Harper’s blasts were part of a six-homer barrage by Philadelphia that included two by Castellanos, one by Trea Turner and one by Brandon Marsh. It was Harper’s ninth career home run and Harper’s 10th in the Division Series, all-time.

The six home runs were also a playoff record for the Phillies and tied with the 2015 Chicago Cubs (NLDS Game 3) for most home runs in a postseason game.

But after the match, most of the talk revolved around Arsia.

“There’s one person I’ll never talk about,” Turner said. “It’s that guy [Harper]. We don’t call him a showman for nothing.”

Arcia said the comments were not intended for public consumption, nor were they told directly to reporters – although reporters were in the club when he said them.

“He wasn’t supposed to hear that,” Arcia said through the Braves’ translator. “That’s why we were talking in the club. … When you’re in the club I get the impression that you can say whatever you want. I think it was something that was reported.”

He was also asked if he noticed the stares from Harper during the game.

“I can’t control where he looks,” Arcia said. “He can look wherever he wants to look.”

“There’s one guy I’ll never talk about,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said. “It’s that guy [Bryce Harper]. We don’t call him a showman for nothing.” Rich Gressel/Icon Sportswire

Harper wasn’t too upset about the situation because he didn’t think he made a mistake in double-doubling on Monday.

“I don’t think it was a mistake,” Harper said. “But I took the chance, and Michael Harris did a fantastic job [in center]. If that ball hits the wall or hits it or whatever, I’ll score. “I don’t think I won’t change the way I play because of a moment or a situation.”

Other teammates were asked if they thought Arcia’s comments fed Harper.

“Fed? I don’t think this guy needs any fuel to do what he did tonight,” Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs said. “We’ve seen it before. … We’ve all heard that quote. It’s fun to watch a guy like that after someone makes a comment, to go and have success.”

Mostly, Harper was happy with the Phillies’ win, which put them on the cusp of a second straight NLCS appearance.

“I love this place,” Harper said. “Honestly, I love this place. There’s nothing better than coming to the bank and playing in front of those fans. Blue-collar mentality, tough, fighting every day. I get goosebumps, man. I get so excited. Man, I love this place.”

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.