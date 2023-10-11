Day 5 of the ALDS and NLDS: Braves vs Phillies live updates

One team down, three to go. The day after the Texas Rangers moved into the American League Championship Series by sweeping the Baltimore Orioles, the 2023 MLB playoffs continue with the remaining three games in the Division Series.
Two teams face potential elimination today. In the AL, the Minnesota Twins’ home loss to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of their series (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1) meant the end of their season. After losing two games at home, the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the National League Division Series (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS) with their NLCS hopes on the line. However, before those games begin, the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of their series (TBS), which will be one win each.
We’ll bring you all the action – from lineups, live updates and analysis throughout the day to takeaways after the final preview of each match.
Main links: What you need to know | Full qualifying schedule | Where each series stands
Live updates | Matches
Live updates
Matches
All times Eastern
NLDS Game 3: Atlanta Braves (Bryce Elder: 12-4, 3.81) at Philadelphia Phillies (Aaron Nola: 12-9, 4.46), TBS
The series is tied 1-1
Lineups
Brave
Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) RF
Ozzy Albies (S) 2B
Austin Riley (R) 3B
Matt Olson (L) 1B
Marcell Ozuna (R) DH
Travis d’Arnaud (R) C
Eddie Rosario (L) LF
Orlando Arcia (R) SS
Michael Harris II (left) CF
Velez
Kyle Schwarber (L) DH
Trea Turner (R) SS
Bryce Harper (L) 1B
Alec Bohm (R) 3B
Bryson Stott (L) 2B
GT Realmuto(R)C
Nick Castellanos (R) RF
Brandon Marsh (L) LF
Johan Rojas (R) CF
ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros (Jose Urquide: 3-3, 5.29) at Minnesota Twins (Joe Ryan: 11-10, 4.51), 7:07 p.m., Preschool 1
Astros series lead 2-1
Lineups
Astros
Jose Altuve (R) 2B
Alex Bregman (R) 3B
Yordan Alvarez (left) Dr
Kyle Tucker (L) RF
Jose Abreu (right) 1b
Michael Brantley (L) LF
Chas McCormick (R) CF
Jeremy Pena (R) SS
Martin Maldonado (R) C
twins
Edward Julian (left) d
Jorge Polanco (S) 2B
Royce Lewis (R) 3B
Max Kepler (L) RF
Carlos Correa (R) SS
Ryan Jeffers(R)C
Willie Castro (S) LF
Donovan Solano (R) 1B
Michael A. Taylor (right) CF
NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers (Lance Lynn: 13-11, 5.73) at Arizona Diamondbacks (Brandon Pvadt: 3-9, 5.72), 9:07 p.m., TBS
The Diamondbacks took a 2-0 series lead
Lineups
Dodgers
Mookie Betts (R) 2B
Freddie Freeman (left) 1b
JD Martinez (R) DH
Max Muncy (L) 3B
Will Smith(R)C
Jason Heyward (L) RF
Enrique Hernandez (R) CF
David Peralta (left) LF
Miguel Rojas (R) SS
Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll (L) RF
Kettle Marty (S) 2B
Tommy Pham (R) DH
Christian Walker (R) 1b
Gabriel Moreno (right) c
Lourdes Gurriel Junior (right) LF
Alec Thomas (L) CF
Evan Longoria (R) 3B
Geraldo Perdomo (S) SS
