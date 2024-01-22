I can't say enough about this organization

It's not a stretch to suggest that the Bucs wouldn't be in Sunday's game without Mayfield playing this season. By reversing expenses in the wake of the Tom Brady era, Tampa gave the former No. 1 overall pick a deal to prove it this offseason. Mayfield earned every cent and more.

The QB hopes to return to Tampa in 2024.

“I love this group. I've said that all year, and it's true,” Mayfield said. “I mean it. It would mean a lot to me to get a lot of the key pieces back to put this back together and bring it back to year two in the system. You can make huge strides. Obviously I love it. From 'I know how it's going to go, but I can't say it enough About this organization for the opportunity it has given me this year. “I'm just grateful to her and I hope she succeeds.”

Mayfield hopes one future key free agent will join him in returning to Tampa in Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans, who had eight catches for 147 yards and a TD on Sunday.

“He's a stud. I mean the guy hasn't backed down at all,” Mayfield said of his 30-year-old player. “As much as everyone wants to talk about his age, I think he's had one of his best years. He makes my life easy. He's done that all year, and he did that day over and over again. He's one of those pieces that, yeah, to get everyone back, sacrifices have to be made,” he said. “And this team is about winning. We have a group full of guys who were all about that. It's not about individual guys. It's not about that. So, that's what it's made of. “It's special. But yeah, if I come back, I want Mike back. This guy is a stud.” See also Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox reject Chris Sale's tempting trade offer in 2022 - NBC Sports Boston

Every team undergoes change every season, but Bucs general manager Jason Licht is staring down some huge decisions in the coming months.

Head coach Todd Bowles agreed that Mayfield has earned the right to return.

“Yes, he definitely did,” Bowles said. “Obviously it's too early to talk about it, business is business, but Baker had a great year. We love him, the guys love him and then we'll see what the future holds.”

Franchise QBs are expected to be worth nearly $36 million in 2024, For each above the maximum.