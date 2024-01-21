Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen: initial reactions and notes

Initial feedback and feedback

So, how much time does Thomas Tuchel have left? How could he keep getting away with this? Bayern Munich has no excuses after this performance. No one was good enough, and at some point the officials had to start questioning the coach.

Maybe Harry Kane is the sporting director now, because he's clearly not involved in anything that happens on the pitch. Is Eric Dier the only player Bayern will sign this winter? If so, Christoph Freund should follow Tuchel out the door.

After patting himself on the back for improving Sane by moving him to the left (a dubious claim), Tuchel moved him back to the right when he needed him to make a positive impact. The same goes for Musiala, who moved to the wing when the team needed a goal. It is clear that Tuchel knows the strengths of his team, but refuses to build on them. What's going on in this club?

Full time: Bayern Munich 0-1 Werder Bremen.

59' – Goal. Mitchell Weiser makes it 1-0 for Bremen. Former Bayern Munich player…

45' — The second half begins!

Half-time notes and analysis

What a bad half of football, Thomas Tuchel is not cooking at all. Bayern Munich looked clueless in defense and had no ideas in attack.

The U shape is consistent under Tuchel. The team repeatedly passes sideways around the opposition penalty area, and Harry Kane may not be there.

The referee was blind to fouls today.

Half time: Bayern Munich 0-0 Werder Bremen.

26' — A goal for Bremen, but the goal was canceled by VAR due to a foul on Musiala during the build-up of the attack.

24' — Amazing save from Manuel Neuer! It's so good!

16' — Yellow card for Joshua Kimmich after a foul in midfield.

14' — The game resumes.

10' — The match was stopped, and the Ultras threw chocolates on the field to protest the investor deal in the German Football League.

Starting: We are underway!

One hour until kick-off: We have collections! Thomas Tuchel appears to have opted to make one change from last week's win over Hoffenheim, with Thomas Müller placed on the bench in place of Kingsley Coman. Otherwise, Bayern Munich will play with an unchanged lineup, including Rafael Guerrero playing on Leon Goretzka.

With Bayer Leverkusen absolutely refusing to lose a game, Bayern Munich need to keep winning to stay within striking distance of the league leaders.

Thomas Tuchel moved his players to a training camp in Portugal last week, so a bit of the rust we saw against Hoffenheim should have worn off by now. Harry Kane will be joined by his friend Eric Dier, but otherwise no new signings will be involved in this match – mainly because Bayern have not made any signings. The rest of the lineup is expected to be the same as we saw against Hoffenheim, with Leon Goretzka likely to return to the starting line-up.

It's Bayern's time.

While you wait for the game, why not check out our podcast for a preview? Listen to it below or On Spotify.

Match information

location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

time: 3:30 PM local time, 9:30 AM EST

TV/Live: ESPN+, Search for your country

Tips for hanging:

If you are a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! He was especially Very friendly! Plus, we're from all over the world, so don't feel shy if you're from a country that doesn't seem represented on the blog. Use the on-screen Update Comments button to upload new comments periodically. Keep sorting to “Most Recent” to easily follow the conversation. It places the most recent comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do on the field: by cheering. Goal chants are available for everyone to participate in! Even if you are behind others, still answer the last call with the player's name. Even if you miss the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is permitted within reason, please be courteous to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous profanity. Absolutely no racist, homophobic or misogynistic language is allowed.

Check out our beginners topic if you have any further questions. Thats all about it. Auf Jehat!

Are you looking for an endless well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and Join the conversation on the Bavarian Football Works website. Whether it's full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts, or something completely different, we've got it all.

Read more