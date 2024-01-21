Deebo Samuel 'OK' after shoulder injury in 49ers' playoff game against Packers – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel's official status is uncertain but he was in good spirits after suffering a left shoulder injury as the 49ers won a 24-21 NFC divisional round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

“I'm good,” Samuel told NBC Sports Bay Area after the win while joking with his 49ers teammates in the locker room.

This was a completely different scene than when he injured the same shoulder in the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. In the locker room after the loss on October 15, Samuel needed help putting on his jacket after the game due to the injury.

On Saturday, Samuel raised his arms as he pulled his shirt over his head.

Samuel recorded just two receptions for 24 yards before being sidelined in the first quarter. The wideout caught his first pass from Brock Purdy for a 15-yard gain while shoving Kyle Juszczyk into the turf in the process.

“I didn’t even know he was in front of me,” Samuel said with a laugh. “He came up to me after the game and asked me why I pushed him, but I was just running.”

When Samuel got up from that play, he scared everyone as he stumbled off the field. It turned out that the receiver's shoe was partially dislodged, causing him to walk awkwardly off the field.

Two plays later, Samuel scored his second goal of the game on a nine-yard run and was fighting for more yards when he fell hard to the turf. The All-Pro remained on the field while the 49ers' medical staff surrounded the receiver, who eventually power-walked toward the bench a few yards away.

After being evaluated for a concussion, Samuel was removed, but soon after, his shoulder injury became an issue, forcing him to miss the rest of the game.

If the versatile receiver is unable to play in Sunday's NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley could see increased play alongside Brandon Aiyuk and Juwan Jennings.

Coach Kyle Shanahan could get an update on Samuel's health during a regular conference call the next day on Sunday.