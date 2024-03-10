March 10, 2024

NFL free agency buzz: Last-minute information on signings and trades

Joy Love March 10, 2024

  Dan Graziano

    Dan Graziano

    Chief National NFL Correspondent

  Jeremy Fowler

    Jeremy Fowler

    Chief National NFL Correspondent

March 10, 2024 at 07:00 AM ET

The legal negotiation window for 2024 NFL free agency opens on Monday at noon ET, and trades could become official on Wednesday after 4 pm ET when the new league year (and free agency) begins officially Begins). We've already seen some big money this week, including Chris Jones' massive extension in Kansas City, Mike Evans' $52 million deal to stay in Tampa Bay, and Justin Madubuyike's $98 million contract with Baltimore. But with most of the action set for the next few days, NFL reporters — Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano — spoke to people around the league for a last-minute talk about how things are going and emptied their notebooks with the latest news. News and rumours.

What do sources say about the top free agents, and where could those players be located? What teams can be active? Here's everything we hear in the eleventh hour before players and teams start agreeing to terms.

Where will Cousins ​​sign?

