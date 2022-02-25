February 26, 2022

Top Russian tennis stars speak out against the war in Ukraine

Joy Love February 26, 2022 2 min read
Speaking on Thursday, Medvedev who She won the US Open last year, take the situation In his home country after winning a match in Mexico.

“At the moment, you understand that sometimes tennis is not that important,” he said.

On Friday, Andrei Rublev called for peace, writing “No to war, please” on camera after his victory. Writing on the lens is a common practice after tennis matches.

The day before, Thursday, the number 7 player in the world made clear his position in Post-match interview.

“In these moments you realize that my match is not important. It is not about my match and how it affects me. Because what is happening is more terrible,” Rublev said. “You realize how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what and to be united….we must take care of our land and each other. That is the most important thing.”

Russian and Ukrainian athletes Via other sports that have been talked about in recent days as well.
Fyodor Smolov, a Russian football player who played 45 matches for the national team, posted a black screen on Instagram on Thursdaywith the caption “No to war”, along with a broken heart emoji and a Ukrainian flag.
All this comes after the Russian attack on Ukraine, which began on Thursday and has spread across the country. The Russian forces attacked by land, sea and air, and are currently fighting for it Control of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

