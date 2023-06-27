LSU crushes Florida, 18-4, to win the national baseball title

After Florida forced a Game 3 winner in College Baseball’s World Series by scoring the most runs in tournament history on Sunday, the Gators took a 2-0 lead over Louisiana State at halftime on Monday and looked poised to capture the title.

That was until LSU’s offense got into action.

The Tigers scored six runs in the second inning and four in the fourth on their way to an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday in Omaha. It was LSU’s seventh national championship but its first since 2009, capping what was a high-scoring and unpredictable College World Series.

LSU won Game 1 of the final series against Florida in extra innings, 4-3, but could not match the Gators’ historic strike in Game 2, losing 24-4. The Tigers turned the tables on Monday, led by a 4-for-6 performance from their star player, Dylan Cruz.

“It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman, and carrying this trophy,” Cruz said in a televised post-game interview. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”