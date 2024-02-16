South Korea sacks its coach Jurgen Klinsmann after exiting the Asian Cup

On Friday, the Korean Football Association dismissed national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, after being eliminated from the semi-finals of the World Cup. Asia Cup Amid criticism of his leadership.

The National Team Committee, an advisory body to the KFA, recommended Klinsmann's dismissal on Thursday, with KFA technical director Hwangbo Kwon saying there were “various reasons” to doubt his ability to exercise leadership over the team.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

South Korea's exit from the Asian Cup after losing 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-finals this month, which extended its 64-year wait for its third title, led to calls from fans and some politicians to dismiss the 59-year-old coach.

South Korean Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu said that Klinsmann's tenure did not live up to expectations.

“Coach Klinsmann failed to show the leadership we expected from the national team coach, including play management, player management and work behavior, which raises the competitiveness of the national team,” Chung said.

Klinsmann's popularity in Korea declined during the Asian Cup, as many criticized his style after he was seen smiling despite his team's poor performance.

Jurgen Klinsmann has been sacked as coach of the South Korean national team. Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images

The German's leadership was also called into question after a brawl between players on the eve of the left-handed captain in the semi-final Son Heung-min With a dislocated finger.

The Spurs forward played against Jordan with the index and middle fingers of his right hand linked together.

Throughout his time with South Korea, Klinsmann was often criticized for his work in Los Angeles, where he is based, although he said he would spend some time in South Korea.

Before Friday's announcement, Klinsmann expressed his “sincere gratitude” to his players, staff and fans In a post on Instagram.

“Thank you so much for all your support that has taken us to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, and an amazing journey over the past 12 months with an unbeaten run of 13 consecutive matches before the semi-finals,” he said.

Former South Korea international Hong Myung-bo is among the names being considered to temporarily lead the team in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Yonhap News reported on Thursday.

Klinsmann, who won the World Cup as a player in 1990 with West Germany, previously coached the German and United States national teams, as well as Bundesliga Bayern Munich side.

He replaced Paulo Bento as South Korea's coach last year after the Portuguese coach resigned following the loss to Brazil in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Before Klinsmann's appointment last year, Korean media reported that there was a lack of communication between members of the national team committee during the recruitment process.

Committee Chairman Michael Muller denied these reports following the announcement of Klinsmann's appointment, adding that the German coach was hired after the committee members reached a “final agreement.”

Klinsmann's time with South Korea got off to a rocky start as the team went five games without a win, losing to Uruguay and Peru and drawing with Colombia, El Salvador and Wales.

Their form improved ahead of the Asian Cup with a run of six straight wins, and despite some poor performances in Qatar, they reached the semi-finals, an improvement on the 2019 tournament when they lost in the quarter-finals.

However, South Korea were unable to register a shot on target in their semi-final match against Jordan, who are ranked 64th below them in the FIFA rankings.