Donte Whitner says Kyle Shanahan trusts Brock Purdy more than Jimmy Garoppolo – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Brock Purdy spent three hours Sunday reminding everyone why coach Kyle Shanahan has entrusted him with the keys to the 49ers’ kingdom this offseason despite the second-year pro coming off UCL repair surgery.

Purdy completed 19 of his 29 attempts and threw two touchdown passes in the 49ers’ 2023 season-opening 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Actress Stadium.

In the eyes of NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner, the 2022 seventh-round draft pick has done nothing against the Steelers to dissuade Shanahan’s faith in him.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan already has more confidence in quarterback Brock Purdy after just nine games than he ever did in Jimmy Garoppolo,” Whitner said in the latest segment of “Hitner’s Hot Take.” “And that’s because [Purdy’s] His decision making, accuracy, arm strength, and ability to stay calm under pressure. We saw all of this and more in the 49ers’ big Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Purdy made all the right decisions in the win over the Steelers, including hitting Brandon Aiyuk for two perfectly thrown passes, the second of which was a fade route down the right side of the end zone.

The 23-year-old was able to squeeze passes through tight windows, hitting his receivers in stride, enabling them to do what they do best — run after the catch.

Purdy has now started six regular season games and won them all. In all seven regular season games he appeared in, he threw at least two passes, matching Joe Montana and Steve Young for the second-longest streak in 49ers history, behind only Jeff Garcia.

Given how successful Shanahan’s offense has been under Purdy, Whitner sees big things in the 49ers’ future.

“If Brock Purdy continues to play at this high level, I suggest the 49ers win the Super Bowl,” Whitner concluded.

