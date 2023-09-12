Olga Carmona: Spanish star ‘furious’ that Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss marred Women’s World Cup win





CNN

—



Olga CarmonaSpanish soccer The star who scored the winning goal in Women’s World Cup FinalShe said it made her “angry” about it Luis RubialesAn unwanted kiss on her teammate Jennifer Hermoso cast a shadow over the team’s historic victory.

After weeks of intense criticism, Rubiales to resign He announced his resignation from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation on Sunday, saying that he “will not contribute anything positive.” [to RFEF or Spanish soccer]If he stayed in this role.

Talking to a late night Spanish talk show El Hormiguero Carmona said on Monday that she felt “very angry” because Rubiales kissed her colleague Hermoso on a “day that was not appropriate.”

The 46-year-old previously apologized and described the kiss as “mutual”. Hermoso denied This claim, saying she did not agree or respect it.

“It’s sad that we achieved something historic, something that really takes a lot of work to achieve, and it’s been overshadowed by what we all know happened,” Carmona said.

“Yes, it makes me angry and I think from now on they will talk about how we are world champions.”

Catherine Ifill/Getty Images Spain players celebrate their victory over England to win the Women’s World Cup.

When asked if she had spoken with Hermoso, Carmona confirmed that she had not.

The Real Madrid star added: “We have a close relationship, but I understand what she is going through, so I did not speak to her.” “I understand that this is a difficult situation. No one likes to receive attention because something like this happens.”

Carmona was one of more than 80 Spanish footballers who signed a letter supporting Hermoso, which said the players would not return to the national team “if the current leaders continue” in their positions.

Carmona said she has not yet decided whether she will return after Rubiales’ resignation Coach Jorge Villeda She was sacked – and replaced by Montse Tomé, the first woman ever to hold the position – as part of a change in Spanish football.

“Well, there was more than Rubiales’ resignation, there were also other changes, we have a new coach,” Carmona said. “First of all, we have to wait for the call list and see if you are on it or not and see what happens next.

“Rubiales’ resignation is still very recent, it only happened last night, so we have to discuss as a group and see what happens.”

TF-Images/DevodyImages/Getty Images Luis Rubiales has resigned from his position as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The Spanish women’s national team is scheduled to play away to Sweden on September 22 in the Women’s Nations League. Asked by CNN on Monday whether the federation had been in contact with the players and if they had confirmed they would play, a federation spokesperson said: “Our women’s soccer department has been working on this for days. Talks are ongoing.”

On Monday, UEFA issued a statement acknowledging Rubiales’ resignation, the “public discourse” surrounding him and his recent actions. He also thanked Rubiales for the long years he spent serving European football.

UEFA’s statement was issued hours after the governing body hosted a group of women, including two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, at a conference aimed at creating a “corporate and independent voice of expertise and experience” on topics including player welfare. .

It was the Women’s Football Council Meeting for the first time since its establishment earlier this year.

Rubiales could still face charges over his actions in the Women’s World Cup final, and on Monday, Spain’s National Court admitted the complaint filed against him by Spanish prosecutors for “crimes of sexual assault and coercion.”

Accept the Public Prosecutor’s Complaint – part of the Spanish legal process – allows the court to begin collecting evidence, which it said includes requesting videos of the incident from the media.