Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been accused of choking his girlfriend

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested in New York City on Monday on charges of assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kayseri Gondrezick, police sources told ABC News.

Porter, 23, was formally charged with assault and strangulation.

Porter returned early Monday morning after spending an evening at the Millennium Hilton near the UN Plaza, where he and Gondrezek were staying. Police sources said that Gondrzejk was upset about his late return and closed the door. Once inside with the help of hotel security, Porter beat the woman, sources said.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Gondrezek was treated for a cut on the right side of her face and neck pain.

The couple was in New York City to attend Fashion Week. Porter and Gondrezek were photographed at the Vogue Smart Tox NYFW Kickoff event on September 7.

Porter was drafted with the 30th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC, but has developed into a star player for the Rockets. He had the best season of his career in 2022-23 with 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Vogue

Gondrezick, 26, played college basketball for Michigan and West Virginia before being drafted No. 4 overall in the 2021 WNBA draft by Indiana. She played one season with the Fever before being waived. She has not played the last two WNBA seasons and is currently a free agent.

Porter was previously arrested in November 2020 in Ohio on weapons charges, but a grand jury declined to indict him. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers made him inactive for the first half of the season and he was traded to Houston in January 2021.

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.