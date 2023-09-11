September 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bill Belichick fails on fourth down: If we kick, you’ll ask why we didn’t

Bill Belichick fails on fourth down: If we kick, you’ll ask why we didn’t

Joy Love September 11, 2023 1 min read

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t second-guessing himself after avoiding two misses on fourth down inside field goal range in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, a game the Patriots ended up losing 25-20.

If the Patriots had made two field goals, they would have won 26-25. But on a first down, fourth-and-3 on the 17-yard line with 9:32 left in the fourth quarter, Belichick decided to go ahead and Mac Jones’ pass fell incomplete. That left Belichick no choice but to go ahead again on fourth-and-11 on the 20-yard line with 27 seconds left. This conversion attempt also failed.

Belichick defended his hit on fourth-and-3 as the team’s correct call at that point in the game.

“We made the best decision we could at the time. I didn’t know we were going to be there that many times,” Belichick said. “If we had kicked, I’m sure you would have asked why we didn’t.”

It’s a valid point from Belichick, that coaches’ decisions are second-guessed when they don’t work out, even if they were the right decision at the time. Analytics models would say Belichick made the right decision at the time. There are things to guess about the Patriots’ loss on Sunday, but the fourth decision wasn’t one of them.

See also  Rams Cooper Cobb sees a hamstring injury specialist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nick Bosa impresses Brock Purdy ‘silenced some haters’ in 49ers win over Steelers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

September 11, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

2023 Seahawks inactive for Week 1 vs. Rams

September 10, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Team USA loses to Canada in the World Cup bronze medal game

September 10, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas concert at the last minute, after fans were left disgusted after waiting in 100 degree heat.

September 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA shares a stunning snapshot of the Pinwheel Galaxy, which is 70% larger than our Milky Way

September 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Bill Belichick fails on fourth down: If we kick, you’ll ask why we didn’t

September 11, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Qualcomm will supply Apple with 5G modems for iPhones until 2026

September 11, 2023 Len Houle