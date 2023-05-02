Grizzlies inform Dillon Brooks he won’t be brought back: sources

Unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks has been told by the Memphis Grizzlies that he will not be reinstated under any circumstances, according to league sources. the athlete.

After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told of the Grizzlies’ decision to move forward with exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said. Sources added that Memphis and Brooks discussed in exit meetings that it was best for both sides to have a fresh start.

Brooks’ first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers was considered his breaking point. In a six-game losing streak for the Grizzlies, he called LeBron James, the Lakers’ MVP and four-time NBA champion, “old,” “tired,” and suggested he wasn’t as good as he used to be. Brooks punched James in the groin in Game 3, which resulted in his ejection. he Missed a defensive assignment To help James hook the basket in Game 4, and then He gave away an important basket to James in overtime for that loss. Brooks also chose not to speak to the media after three of the losses in the series, which resulted in a $25,000 fine by the NBA.

The Lakers also left Brooks open during the series and dared him to shoot, using the extra defender to prevent All-Star Ja Morant from driving or blitzing Desmond Bane to the perimeter. Brooks shot 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from the 3-point field in the series while averaging 10.5 points and shooting nearly 13 shots per game.

A 27-year-old second-rounder from Oregon State in 2017, Brooks spent his six-year basketball career with the Grizzlies. He’s the longest-serving player on the Grizzlies, establishing himself as a three-dimensional winger who can serve as a starter for some teams. He was often considered a part of their heart and soul, as a fiery, fearless defender who was not afraid to say what was on his mind.

Brooks also got suspended for hitting Gary Payton II in the head in the playoffs last year, which caused him to be suspended for a game against the Golden Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals. Brooks also hit Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell in the groin this season, starting a fight against Cleveland.

Sources said Memphis had already made contract extension offers to Brooks early in the season, but they were turned down and led to talks ending.

The Grizzlies’ executive vice president of basketball operations, Zach Kleiman, told reporters Sunday that the franchise is going to be “very aggressive” in the off-season. Memphis has up to five first-round picks and up to three draft trades to use for prospective trades.

(Top photo by Dyllon Brooks: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

