Liverpool player Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for angering referee Paul Tierney

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA after his anger at referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp has sparked a row with the Premier League’s refereeing chiefs after suggesting that Tierney had a vendetta against Liverpool after his side’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

the athlete He stated that the Football Association was looking into his comments. He has until May 5 to submit a response.

An FA spokesperson said: “Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has been charged following a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur F.C. on Sunday 30 April.

“The manager’s comments in relation to a match official during post-match media interviews are alleged to constitute improper conduct in that they are biased, question the referee’s integrity, personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Klopp ran in front of fourth official John Brooks to celebrate the stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota having previously been angry at a number of decisions – including Tierney’s failure to award Mohamed Salah a free-kick shortly before Richarlison made it 3-3.

Tierney reached the touchline to book Klopp, who pulled his hamstring in a dash to counter Brooks. The Liverpool manager admitted it was a “fair punishment”, but also claimed that what the referee told him was “not okay”.

Asked to expand, Klopp said: “I won’t say anything about it. Referees don’t say what’s said, so I don’t say what’s said.

“My celebration wasn’t necessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not good.

“We have our history with Mr. Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us. He always says there’s nothing but it’s not true. The way he looks at me. It’s hard to understand.”

Paul Tierney, in what was a very important season, did not give Harry Kane a red card against us (in the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in December 2021).

The Professional Match Referees Board later issued a statement defending Tierney’s conduct after listening to audio footage from his exchange with Klopp about the booking.

A statement read: “PGMOL is aware of the comments made by Jurgen Klopp after his team’s match with Tottenham Hotspur.

“The Premier League match officials are recorded at all matches via a communications system and having fully reviewed the referee Paul Tierney’s voice from today’s match, we can confirm that he acted in a professional manner throughout including when issuing the alert to the Liverpool manager. Therefore, we strongly refute any an indication that Tierney’s actions were inappropriate.”

