The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFL with 8 freshman Pro Bowl selections

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL at 13-1. Now they lead the NFL in invitations to Pro Bowl games as well.

Eight Eagles players – Quarterback Jalen Hurtsa wide future AJ BrownOffensive linemen Landon DickersonAnd the Lynn Johnson And the Jason Kelseyedge Hasson Riddickrunning back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius slaughtered – They all made the NFC team on Wednesday.

Five other teams field at least five players. Seven members of the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were invited. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers each account for six players, while the Minnesota Vikings have had five players.

2 related

Pro Bowl teams are determined by combining the votes of three groups: fans, players, and coaches. Miami Dolphins quarterback Toa Tagovailoa He received the most votes by fans, followed by the Dolphins’ wide receiver Terek HillQuarterback chiefs Patrick MahomesViking reception Justin Jefferson and court end heads Travis Kelsey. All five made their own teams.

The NFC and AFC teams will face a new week of activities, now known as the Pro Bowl Games. The NFL announced in September that it would no longer play a traditional football game in the Pro Bowl, opting instead for a series of events that will include multiple skill contests and a flag football game.

The previous format, which dates back to 1951, has been under scrutiny for more than a decade as players have grown increasingly reluctant to expose themselves to the physical blows that occur during standard games.

The week of the Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas, and the football game is scheduled for February 5th. Peyton Manning has been named the AFC coach and his brother Eli Manning is the NFC coach. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will co-program and promote the event.

2023 Pro Bowl rosters

(* denotes beginning)

Asian Football Confederation

Quarterback: *Patrick MahomesKansas City; Josh Allenbuffalo Joe BurrowCincinnati

tight ends: *Travis KelseyKansas City; Mark AndrewsBaltimore

Wide receivers: *Terek HillMiami; *Stephen Diggsbuffalo Davant AdamsLas vigas; Ja’Marr ChaseCincinnati

interventions: *Larmi TunsilHouston; Tyrone ArmsteadMiami; Orlando Brown Jr., Kansas City

guards: *Joel PetonioCleveland *Quinton NelsonIndianapolis; Joe ThuneyKansas City

Centres: *Creed HumphreyKansas City; Mitch Morsebuffalo

Backs: *Nick ChubbCleveland Josh JacobsLas vigas; Derek HenryTennessee

full back: *Patrick RicardBaltimore

Defensive ends: *Miles GarrettCleveland *Max CrosbyLas vigas; Trey HendricksonCincinnati

inner line: *Chris JonesKanas City; *Quinn WilliamsNew York; Jeffrey SimmonsTennessee

External back: * Matt Goodon, New England; *Khalil MacLA Chargers TJ WattPittsburgh

Midfielders / Insiders: *Rochuan SmithBaltimore; CJ MosleyNew York Jets

Cornbucks: *Gardner sauce, New York Jets; *Pat Sartain IIDenver Marlon HumphreyBaltimore; Zavian HowardMiami

Free security: *Minka FitzpatrickPittsburgh

Strong security: *Derwin James Jr. , LA Chargers; Jordan Boyerbuffalo

Place: Justin TuckerBaltimore

long snapper Morgan CoxTennessee

Gambler: Tommy TownsendKansas City

Return specialist: Devin DuVernayBaltimore.

Special team: Justin HardyNew York Jets

NFC

Quarterback: *Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia; Gino SmithSeattle; Kirk CousinsMinnesota

tight ends: *George KeitelSan Francisco; TJ HawkinsonMinnesota

Wide receivers: *Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; *AJ BrownPhiladelphia; Sir LambDallas; Terry McLaurinWashington

interventions: *Trent Williams, San Francisco; *Lynn JohnsonPhiladelphia; Tristan WervsTampa Bay

guards: *Zack Martin, Dallas; *Landon DickersonPhiladelphia; Chris LindstromAtlanta

Centres: *Jason KelseyPhiladelphia; Frank RagnoDetroit

Backs: *I will be BarkleyNY Giants; Tony PollardDallas; Miles SandersPhiladelphia

full back: *Kyle JoczekSan Francisco

Defensive ends: *Nick Bosa, San Francisco; *Brian BurnsCarolina. DeMarcus LawrenceDallas

inner line: *Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams. *Jonathan AllenWashington; Dexter LawrenceNew York

External back: *Micah Parsons, Dallas; *Zedarius SmithMinnesota; Hasson RiddickPhiladelphia

Midfielders / Insiders: *Fred WarnerSan Francisco; Demario DavisNew Orleans

Cornbucks: *Darius slaughtered, Philadelphia; *Trevon DiggsDallas; Tariq WoolenSeattle; Jair AlexanderGreen Bay

Free security: *Quandre DiggsSeattle

Strong security: *Budda BakerArizona Talanoa HofangaSan Francisco

Place: Jason MyersSeattle

long snapper Andrew DePaolaMinnesota

Gambler: tress methodWashington

Return specialist: Cavontae TurpinDallas

Special team: Jeremy ReevesWashington