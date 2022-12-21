Scott Porras comments on the case of Carlos Correa

Last week saw an amazing free agent plot twist unprecedented in baseball history. reports It came out last week stating that the Giants had agreed to terms with the shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million deal. This deal, like all free agent agreements, was pending material. However, it was mentioned Yesterday a reported issue during Korea’s physical game caused the Giants to delay a press conference that was scheduled to present Korea. A stunning midnight ensued Transfer Korea has a new 12-year, $315 million agreement with the Mets.

The entire baseball world is still trying to piece together how such a strange sequence of events could have happened. Korea’s agent, Scott Boras, offered his perspective today, providing commentary for Suzanne Slusser from the San Francisco Chronicle And the Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

We came to an agreement. We had a letter of agreement. “We gave them a time frame to implement it,” Porras said. “They advised us that they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, and go through it. I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable amount of time. We need to get on with this. Give me a time frame. If you don’t intend to implement, I need to talk to other teams.”

It is still not publicly known what problem the Giants found during Correa’s physical, but Boras positions it as an old injury that predates Correa’s time in the major leagues. “You’re talking about a player who’s played eight major league seasons,” Boras said. There are things in his medical record that happened decades ago. These are all speculative dynamics. Each team has the right to follow things up and evaluate things. The main thing is that we gave them (the giants) the medical reports at that time. They still want to sign the player and negotiate with the player.”

Correa suffered a season-ending leg injury in the minor leagues in 2014, Rosenthal explains, but hasn’t been on the injured list with a lower leg injury since being promoted to the majors. He has also had back problems in the past, but his last stint at IL for a back injury was in 2019.

Giants baseball president Farhan Zaidi also offered comment, but without elaborating. Zaidi told reporters, including Alex Pavlovich from NBC Sports Bay Area. We wish Carlos the best.

It’s worth restating that with Giants giving no details, we only have one side of the story. As Correa’s agent, Boras is certainly motivated to eliminate Giants’ concern as unreasonable or not an issue. Correa’s new deal with the Mets is also on hold and won’t be official until it’s complete. However, if the Mets end up having the same concerns as the Giants, it could be difficult for them to back down in a similar fashion. Andy Martino from SNY Reports indicate that the Mets could face a complaint if they back out of the deal because owner Steve Cohen had already discussed the deal on the record.

Rosenthal also noted that it is not entirely unprecedented for medical personnel to reach different conclusions about a player’s health. This Boras Mets position was the other way around Kumar RukrPicked 10th overall by the Mets in the 2021 draft. The Mets agreed to give Rucker, who is represented by Boras, a $6 million bonus before medical concerns spoiled the deal. Rocker re-entered the draft a year later and was selected third overall by the Rangers.

It has also happened sometimes in the past that free agents agree to agreements with teams, but then issues with the physical condition arise before the deal becomes official. In one recent example, Savior Grant Balfour She agreed to terms with the Orioles on a two-year, $15 million deal prior to the 2014 season. The O’s backed out after the Balfour physical and he is instead Occurred With the Rays for two years and $12 million. However, we have never seen a situation similar to a free agent of Korea’s size before.