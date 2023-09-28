FILE: Exterior view of Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors play in San Francisco. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Game will reportedly be coming to San Francisco for the first time.

According to the Warriors and the NBA are “close to plans” to bring the 2025 NBA All-Star Game and surrounding weekend festivities to Chase Center in San Francisco, Athlete Shams Charania.

If those plans are finalized, it will be the third time the NBA has brought its annual All-Star competition to the Bay Area, but technically the first time the game will be held within the city limits of San Francisco. The 1967 game was held at the Cow Palace, one block south of SF in Daly City, and the 2000 game was held at Oakland Arena.

The 2025 All-Star Game news comes just days after reports that the Warriors may also acquire a WNBA expansion franchise. This team will likely begin play in the summer of 2025, which could now also include a massive NBA event in the Bay Area. A future WNBA All-Star Game could also be a possibility, as the WNBA has planned Only before 2024 Until now.

It also means the Chase Center, which opened in 2019 and was built privately by veterans At a cost of $1.4 billionIt could host the NBA Finals and the NBA All-Star Game in the first six years of its existence.

Levi’s is next scheduled to host several FIFA World Cup matches in the summer of 2026. It can also be a host site For the 2027 Women’s World Cup if the United States’ bid is selected, and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles initially planned to use San Francisco Bay Area stadiums for soccer matches, although details have not yet been finalized.

These could all be huge events coming up. But now, it looks like the NBA will be ready to bring its first major event to the Bay Area.