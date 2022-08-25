Jazz Trade Patrick Beverly Lakers

2:10 pm: The Jazz Company announced that the trade is now official, in a press release.

5:39 am: The Lakers And the Jazz A deal is being finalized that will send sentry Patrick Beverly To Los Angeles in exchange for Taleen Horton Tucker And the Stanley Johnsonreports Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. Sources told Wojnarowski that the deal is on track to complete on Thursday.

Beverley, 34, is a talented defender around the periphery who could be a positive contributor to attack as well. He helped return the Timberwolves to the playoffs last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in 58 appearances (25.4 mpg). He’s also a career career with 37.8% of three points in 10 seasons of the NBA.

Beverley, who was on an expired $13 million contract, was traded from Minnesota to Utah as part of Rudy Gobert turnout last month. However, he was always seen as a candidate to be flipped to a new team, as Jazz is in retooling mode.

According to Lugnarowski, Beverly – who was in Los Angeles from 2017-21 – was excited about the idea of ​​joining the Lakers on a trade and was “happy” to learn about the agreement between Los Angeles and Utah.

The Lakers have long been seen as a potential suitor for the Nets goalkeeper Keri Irving, which was considered the team’s first commercial goal in the off-season. However, once Kevin Durant withdrew his trade application and it became clear that Irving would likely stay in Brooklyn, Los Angeles switched to having another guard post without having to include it. Russell Westbrook And draft compensation in the deal.

Johnson, whose contract expires at the 2022/23 minimum salary, is an NBA trailblazer, so Horton Tucker is a cornerstone of the package heading to Utah. His previous second-round pick was the 2021/22 season up and down for the Lakers, averaging 10.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 2.7 APG in 60 games (25.2 mpg), but he struggles to score efficiently, with a modest firing streak of .416 / .269/ .800.

Horton Tucker is still only 21, so the Jazz should view the athletic winger as a player with some untapped potential. He has a contract worth $10.26 million in 2022/23, with a player option worth $11.02 million for the 23/24 season.

Both the Lakers and the Jazz are candidates for additional deals before the season begins.

Los Angeles still has Westbrook and its first-round picks for 2027 and 2029 to hang around in commercial discussions, and the idea of ​​offering a play to the Pacers duo in Friends Hield And the Miles Turner It’s getting all the more interesting now that the club have fortified their backcourt by agreeing to take over Beverley. Right now, the Lakers have $34 million in the cover room for summer 2023, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks (Twitter link), which will be a factor the team considers as it weighs the additional deals.

Meanwhile, in Utah, Donovan Mitchell Still a commercial candidate, Jazz will likely be open to discussing deals involving veterans such as Bojan BogdanovicAnd the Jordan ClarksonAnd the Owner BeasleyAnd the Mike ConleyAnd the Rudy Jay like that.