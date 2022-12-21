Carlos Correa agrees to a $315 million deal with the New York Mets after a failed contract with the San Francisco Giants

Free agent Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets, a week after the 28-year-old turned up. San Francisco Giants He has reportedly agreed to a whopping 13-year contract worth $350 million, according to a report.

New York Post baseball columnist John Heyman reported on the confusing switch early Wednesday morning, the day after a medical problem was discovered in the physical korea.

“BREAKING: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315 million, 12 years,” Heyman said.

The Associated Press reported that the Bay Area team was scheduled to present Korea’s arrival during a press conference Tuesday, but delayed the announcement three hours early without explanation.

San Francisco Giants sign Carlos Correa to massive 13-year, $350 million contract: reports

Correa, a shortstop who won the Platinum Gauntlet in 2021, was one of the last remaining major league stars on the free agent market before the San Francisco deal was announced on Dec. 13.

It is later learned that a medical problem was discovered in Corea’s body and the Giants’ deal fell through.

He now agreed to play third base in a separate deal with Mets, Causing some confusion online.

Heyman reported that Correa would have to undergo another physical with the Mets before the deal was finalized.

Correa was a free agent a year ago after announcing he was leaving Houston Astros.

He then signed a $105.3 million, 3-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. The agreement gave him the option to leave after one year and $35.1 million and try again in free agency.

Each star twice exercised this option and closed their deal.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Correa’s contract with the Giants was the fourth-largest in baseball history, trailing only Mike Trout Who earned a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts, who signed a $365 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Aaron Judge, who earned $360 million over nine years with New York Yankees.

Correa was the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year and has a . 279 career average with 155 homers and 553 RBI in eight big league seasons.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

He also thrived in the post-season, hitting 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.