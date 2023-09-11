September 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nick Bosa impresses Brock Purdy ‘silenced some haters’ in 49ers win over Steelers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Nick Bosa impresses Brock Purdy ‘silenced some haters’ in 49ers win over Steelers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Joy Love September 11, 2023 2 min read

PITTSBURGH – 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa has Brock Purdy back.

The Defensive Player of the Year may not play on the same side of the ball as the quarterback, but he has a great appreciation for what Purdy went through on his way back on the field.

“Purdy silenced some haters,” Bosa said Sunday after the 49ers’ 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think when someone comes back from injury, people don’t expect him to make another leap in year two. I’m happy for him. He’s exactly what we thought he would be.”

What a comeback. Purdy completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The Iowa State product looked calm and his usual calm self while orchestrating nearly 400 yards of offense in the club’s Week 1 win.

Bosa understands what the quarterback was facing after returning from injury as the star edge rusher returned from an ACL injury in 2021.

“You definitely need to prove people wrong and show you are the same player,” Bosa said. “I’m glad he made an amazing recovery. I think it was quicker than anyone expected, so he was able to get reps throughout the offseason. He’s definitely a good leader for us.”

Although Bosa did not suffer any dismissals in the club’s opening match, he certainly made an impact. The Ohio State product drew attention away from the other side of the line, allowing defensive end Drake Jackson to collect three sacks on Steelers signal caller Kenny Pickett.

Teammates Javon Hargrave and Kerry Hyder also recorded a quarterback sack each.

See also  Summary of the Japan-Sweden match: Sweden qualified for the semi-finals after winning 2-1

While 49ers fans will have to wait another week for the All-Pro to have another chance to record his first sack since signing a massive $170 million extension, Bosa will stand behind his quarterback just happy to know Purdy is back in action, he predicted. .

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

2023 Seahawks inactive for Week 1 vs. Rams

September 10, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Team USA loses to Canada in the World Cup bronze medal game

September 10, 2023 Joy Love
6 min read

Revolution assistant Richie Williams was part of the Bruce Arena investigation: sources

September 10, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his great support in their film Jawan; He says, “Your touch is full of blessings, and your embrace is stronger.”

September 11, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Amazing footage shows a burning satellite falling to Earth: ScienceAlert

September 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Nick Bosa impresses Brock Purdy ‘silenced some haters’ in 49ers win over Steelers – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

September 11, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The iPhone Mini may be discontinued after an Apple event this week after a three-year run

September 11, 2023 Len Houle