2023 Seahawks inactive for Week 1 vs. Rams

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that rookie linebacker Devon Weatherspoon, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, has a chance to play, but he also added that “we have to think long term and make sure we take care of the guys.” Our guys are the best we can.”

The Seahawks certainly won’t rush a first-round pick, with Witherspoon inactive for Sunday’s season opener against the Rams.

“He’s done a good job of it,” Carroll said Friday of Witherspoon’s return to practice this week. “He worked and competed, got a lot of innings, but he was wise all the time. Maybe he can play, so we put him in doubt and we will see what happens. We have to think long term and think well.” Make sure we take care of our guys the best we can, so we’ll see what we do with that.”

Starting left guard Damian Lewis, who was also listed as questionable, is active. Seattle was also missing due to injury safety Jamal Adams, who is still on his way back from a quadriceps tendon injury at the end of last season. Running back Kenny McIntosh, who was ruled out due to Friday’s injury report, was placed on injured reserve the next day, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Players active for Sunday’s game include linebacker John Rattigan and cornerback Artie Burns, who were both elevated from Saturday’s practice squad.

The Rams will be without three players due to injury, including No. 1 receiver Cooper Kupp, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday after being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Tight end Hunter Long (groin) also went on injured reserve Saturday, while backup quarterback Stetson Bennett is inactive with a shoulder injury. See also Coach Bill Self's health is on the minds of Jayhawks fans

Below are the inactive players for both teams:

CB Devon Witherspoon

CBQ Blue Kelly

S Jamal Adams

J. Anthony Bradford

J Ben Brown

LB Tyreek Smith