March 10, 2024

Winners and losers of the March Madness bubble: Villanova, St. John's, Colorado

Joy Love March 10, 2024 8 min read

A terrible start Villanova In a deficit of 24 points in the first half against Creighton. But the Wildcats had their back.

They kept it close for the majority of the second half, but a late run tied the game — which Villanova coach Kyle Neptune called “our Super Bowl” — at 67 with 25 seconds left.

But hoping to be the Kansas City Chiefs, Villanova instead ended up being the San Francisco 49ers when Creighton's Trey Alexander hit a faded jumper with less than a second left. Breaking the hearts of the Wildcats.

The defeat capped a disappointing week for Villanova.

