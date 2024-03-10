March 11, 2024

LSU vs. South Carolina Live: Players ejected after near-fight

Joy Love March 10, 2024 4 min read

in the first place South Carolina And number 5 LSU confront in SEC Championship Game Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. It's a matchup between two of the best coaches in the game – Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey.

The Gamecocks won the only regular season game between the two teams 76-70 on January 25th In Baton Rouge. South Carolina's Anissa Morrow scored a game-high 16 points.

The Tigers hope to get revenge and take another step toward defending their first national championship title.

The Gamecocks are looking to remain undefeated in their March Madness trip.

LSU star Angel Reese showed up to the game wearing a walking boot, but he was playing.

A fight almost broke out between South Carolina and LSU; Johnson was escorted out of court by Flawjay's brother

The SEC Championship battle heated up in the fourth quarter when South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley grabbed a steal and started dribbling downcourt. LSU's Flawjay Johnson grabbed it from behind to stop it and then shoved Amani Bartlett. South Carolina star Camila Cardoso retaliated, shoving Johnson to the ground. Johnson's teammate Hailey Van Lith rushed over and confronted Cardoso and there was more of a scuffle.

LSU's bench was cleared and South Carolina's coach suspended the players before the impending brawl in front of the scorer's table could begin.

